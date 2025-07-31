WWE: Five Shocking Summerslam 2025 Twists You Won't See Coming

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is packed with exciting matches, but unexpected twists could steal the show. These are some of the surprises that fans can expect.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is set to make history by spanning two nights for the very first time at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. With star-studded showdowns such as John Cena facing Cody Rhodes and Gunther defending the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, the anticipation is sky-high. The event also features the in-ring return of Roman Reigns, teaming with Jey Uso to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, alongside crowd-pleasing women's matches like Jade Cargill vs Tiffany Stratton and the triple threat between Naomi, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY.

Yet in classic WWE fashion, fans are bracing for the unexpected. Here are five jaw-dropping surprises that could steal the show at SummerSlam 2025:

Randy Orton delivers a vicious betrayal

Randy Orton's partnership with celebrity Jelly Roll makes for an unusual tag team, especially as they gear up to face Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. Should things go south for their team, Orton's veteran ruthlessness may rear its head. Expect a possible post-match assault on Jelly Roll, signaling Orton's long-awaited return to his dark, heelish tendencies. Such a twist could serve as a launching point for a new singles run.

AJ Styles shocks by joining The Judgment Day

AJ Styles has been circling around Dominik Mysterio and the Intercontinental title for much of the season. If he clinches the championship at SummerSlam, don't be shocked if he immediately pivots to align himself with The Judgment Day, especially if Dominik is shown the door. Throughout 2024, Styles has flirted with a heel persona, and throwing his lot in with Finn Bálor and Roxanne Perez would mark a definitive change-injecting fresh energy into the faction.

Jey Uso stuns Roman Reigns again

It's been nearly two years since Jey Uso first shocked Roman Reigns with a betrayal. SummerSlam 2025 could see Jey do it all over again, superkicking Reigns and paving the way for Reed and Breakker to win. Such a move would escalate the tension within The Bloodline and lay the groundwork for a dramatic Roman vs. Jey rematch-an ideal sendoff as Roman's legendary run nears its end.

Seth Rollins ambushes CM Punk's title hopes

Although currently out of action with injury, Seth Rollins still looms large over the World Heavyweight title scene. SummerSlam could see Rollins make a surprise appearance-just when it looks like CM Punk is about to defeat Gunther. An attack by Rollins would reignite their fierce rivalry and push Punk's championship chase to a suspenseful boiling point, potentially kickstarting a major program heading into WrestleMania season.

The Rock returns with a blockbuster betrayal

Imagine the electricity if The Rock showed up-not to lend a hand to John Cena, but to stab him in the back. On Cena's farewell tour, The Rock's heel turn could flip the script, giving Cody Rhodes the assist to topple Cena and potentially positioning Cody as a villain in the process. The fallout? The setup for another iconic Rock vs. Cena clash, possibly as soon as Survivor Series or WrestleMania.