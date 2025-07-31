Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vi: Who Offers The Best Unlimited Prepaid Plan In 2025?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Jio, Airtel, and Vi are in a fierce competition for unlimited prepaid plans. Jio and Airtel offer comparable data and OTT benefits, while Vi has unique features like weekend rollover.

Fierce competition for 5G services in the Indian telecom sector. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are competing to attract customers. These companies offer 5G prepaid plans with unlimited data and attractive additional benefits at low prices.

With improved 5G connectivity and comprehensive digital services, Jio and Airtel continue to dominate the telecom sector as of July 2025. Vi is attracting users with special features like unlimited night data and weekend data rollover.

Jio and Airtel offer annual prepaid plans for Rs 3,599. These come with 365 days validity, 2 to 2.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.

Jio also offers free digital services like JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Airtel offers Wynk Music, Hellotunes, and Apollo 24/7. Vi offers an annual plan for Rs 3,699 with 2GB daily data, Amazon Prime subscription, unlimited night data, and weekend data rollover.

Jio offers a mid-range prepaid plan for Rs 859 with 84 days validity, 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, and SMS. Airtel's Rs 979 plan also offers 2GB daily data, along with digital add-ons like RewardsMini and Xstream Play. Vi's Rs 859 plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited night data, and weekend data rollover.

For budget-conscious users, Airtel's Rs 299 plan offers unlimited 5G data with Wynk Music and Hellotunes. Vi's Rs 349 plan provides 1.5GB daily data. Jio's Rs 249 plan offers 1GB daily data for 28 days.

The right 5G plan depends on individual needs. Vi's plans are best for weekend or night data users due to unlimited night data and weekend rollover. Jio and Airtel are suitable for users seeking the best network, 5G connectivity, and entertainment bundles. Consider network coverage, data limits, and bundled offers before choosing.