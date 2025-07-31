Career Accelerator Program Launched To Train 3,000 University Students

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 31 (Petra) -Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship on Thursday launched "Career Accelerator" Program with "broad" participation from Jordanian universities, global certification providers, and public and private sector institutions.Talking at the launching ceremony, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Sami Smeirat, said the program reflects a "practical model" of integration among the government, universities, and the private sector.The minister said the plan aims to build a "sustainable" system that addresses the digital skills gap and "effectively" connects students to the labor market."The program is no longer just a platform for training or certification purposes, but rather a practical bridge that connects academic knowledge with real-world experience and integrates professional accreditation into university life," he stated.Smeirat called for expanding this model across the Kingdom's universities and regions to ensure "equal" opportunities and enhance "readiness" of Jordanian youth to meet requirements of the digital economy.Rashed Momani, Managing Director of the Middle East at Kaspersky, expressed the organization's pride in cooperating with Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship to provide the necessary skills to students, as education is one of Kaspersky's core pillars."This partnership reflects commitment to empowering students with the skills and mindset necessary to succeed in their careers and effectively contribute to enhancing their country's cybersecurity," he pointed out.The program falls within the Youth, Technology and Jobs (YTJ) Project, which aims to enhance youth's digital skills and connect them to real opportunities in the job market.During the event, Kaspersky, a global leader in cybersecurity, was announced a new provider of accredited international certifications within the program.The company will offer advanced technical workshops and interactive simulations in the corporate cybersecurity field, which would enhance students' capabilities in this vital and globally in-demand specialty.On its overall vision, the program aims to train 3,000 students from various Jordanian universities in specialized technical and job skills and qualify 72 university trainers.2,500 basic global certificates and 500 advanced technical certifications will also be warded to beneficiaries.Additionally, the program aims to enable at least 60% of participants to secure a job opportunity or generate sustainable income within six months of training completion.