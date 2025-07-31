Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP Named Most Active Issuer Counsel Among Securities Law Firms In Placementtracker's PIPE And Private Placement Markets League Tables For Q2 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP (“SRFC”) announced today that, for the fourth consecutive quarter, it was named the“most active” issuer counsel (by number of completed transactions), ranking first nationally among securities law firms for PIPE and private placement markets in Q2 2025, with 38 transactions, totaling $812.6 million. This $812.6 million in total dollar value ranked as the third highest total dollar value among firms in this category. SRFC also tied for third“most active” in the placement agent counsel category, with 11 transactions, totaling $89.6 million. The full PlacementTracker report can be found here .

“We're proud but not surprised to see that our team's efforts have once again made us the most active issuer counsel in the PIPE and private placement markets,” said Ross Carmel, name partner at Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP.“SRFC has consistently proven that it is the preeminent firm for issuers, placement agents and other financial institutions looking to enlist legal counsel for these transactions.”

PlacementTracker, part of EPFR, Inc., is well recognized as the leading provider of research, data, and analytics covering the PIPE and private placement markets. Legal counsel league table rankings exclude all Rule 144A offerings, equity lines of credit, at-the-market transactions, rights offerings, bought deals and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC markets.

“I'm very proud of our team for all of their hard work throughout the quarter,” said Evan Cappelli, managing partner of SRFC's Corporate and Securities Department.“Our firm is cultivating a world-class brand that has become synonymous with dominance in the securities markets.”

“We're only halfway through the year and already SRFC has reinforced its position as the go-to firm for top-tier legal counsel for PIPEs and private placements,” said Gregory Sichenzia, founding partner at Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP.“We continue to dominate this space because our clients know that there is no better law firm to turn to for these complex transactions. Our reputation speaks for itself as we continue to attract notable clients across a wide spectrum of industries, as well as the brightest and hungriest talent in the market.”

About Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

SRFC is a nationally recognized law firm of over 65 attorneys with corporate, securities, litigation, trusts and estates and tax practices, serving clients from all over the world. Our mission is to solve our clients' most complicated legal problems and achieve their business goals in an expeditious, commercial and innovative manner.

Media Contact:

...

This press release may constitute attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information in this press release is for general informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice or a substitute for obtaining legal advice from an attorney.