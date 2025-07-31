Sherwin-Williams 2026 Colormix® Trend Forecast Anthology Volume Two Explores The Evolution Of Color Families In Upcoming Design Trends

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Comprising, including sensational pastels, retro-inspired reds and golds, soothing darks, and modern neutrals, this curated collection is organized by color families, shifting the emphasis away from traditional style and trend storytelling as the brand's previous ColormixTrend Forecast reports. In the 2024 ColormixTrend Forecast Anthology Volume One , Sherwin-Williams examined the emerging hues of the moment, organized into four distinct palettes: blues and greens, reds and purples, deeps and darks, and delicate tints. This year, each of the four palettes represents a refined evolution of those color families – introducing, and

"With Anthology Volume Two, we're continuing to evolve how we tell the story of color," said Emily Kantz, color marketing manager at Sherwin-Williams. "This forecast goes beyond aesthetic trends to explore the emotional impact and practical beauty of color families that stand the test of time. These palettes are designed to inspire creativity while offering designers, professionals, and homeowners grounded, usable color direction across every space."

The trend forecast is developed by the Sherwin-Williams Trendsight Team of expert forecasters, made up of the foremost thought leaders and design professionals in color with over 200 years of collective experience combining research analytics and diligent trend tracking to monitor and report on trends, defining the future of design and color across the globe. From the Colormix® Trend Forecast, Sherwin-Williams highly anticipated Color of the Year is drawn, as well as its featured Colors of the Month for the upcoming year.

From airy pastels to subdued darks, these hues are also poised to play a meaningful role in shaping the next wave of commercial design across hospitality, education, healthcare, multi-family, new residential, and beyond.

Palette No. 1 : Frosted Tints

Hazy lavenders, gauzy blues, enchanted aquamarines, and refreshing greens breeze into a new era with a chill, a hush, and a deliberate dose of near-weightless color. An evolution of the delicate tints from previous forecasts, milky pastels are making their magnificent return, unfolding in spaces defined by effortlessly clean lines, artful accents, and elevated styling.



Modern Lavender SW 9688

Grape Mist SW 6548

Lite Lavender SW 6554

Solitude SW 6535

Upward SW 6239

Breathtaking SW 6814

Samovar Silver SW 6233

Tradewind SW 6218

Liveable Green SW 6176

Halcyon Green SW 6213

Watery SW 6478 Celery SW 6421

Palette No. 2: Sunbaked Hues

Kindling a warmth that recalls the radiance of midcentury design, glimmers of yellow, earthen mauve, pink sandstone, and blushing adobe flicker and flow as the reds, oranges, and golds of the future. The poetic reds and purples of the past make way for buttery yellows and intensely fiery hues-a collection of colors aglow with incandescence.



Lemon Chiffon SW 6686

Sundew SW 7688

Coral Island SW 6332

Straw Harvest SW 7698

Sociable SW 6359

Henna Shade SW 6326

Classical Yellow SW 2865

Armagnac SW 6354

Peppery SW 6615

Pennywise SW 6349

Cajun Red SW 0008 Heartthrob SW 6866

Palette No. 3: Restorative Darks

The selection of deep hues from past forecasts builds a quiet strength, with depth-defying tones like shadowed gold and coppery red, dark plum, alluring burgundy, and nocturnal blacks and blues. This stabilizing group of colors retains longevity into the future, continuing to ground and reassure with a blanketing, blissful depth, the serenity of night, and the kind of comfort worth sinking into.



Sable SW 6083

Rojo Marrón SW 9182

Roycroft Copper Red SW 2839

Limestone SW 9599

Relic Bronze SW 6132

Dark Auburn SW 6034

Garden Gate SW 6167

Rock Bottom SW 7062

Black Bean SW 6006

Tarragon SW 9660

Sea Mariner SW 9640 Plum Brown SW 6272

Palette No. 4: Foundational Neutrals

Clean white, light taupe, silvery gray, and crisp khaki are poised in perfect balance with inky blue-black, toasted spice, and the deep shades of a distant storm in this intricate mix of modern neutrals. Seasonless, sumptuous, and unparalleled in their ability to invite layered loveliness, today's essentials suggest a shift from divinely delicate to a future of curated contrast and complexity.



White Snow SW 9541

Sanctuary SW 9583

Passive SW 7064

Cream and Sugar SW 9507

Mushroom SW 9587

Rare Gray SW 6199

Universal Khaki SW 6150

Sanderling SW 7513

Pavestone SW 7642

Clove SW 9605

Armory SW 9600 Inkwell SW 6992

All 48 hues included in the 2026 Colormix® Trend Forecast Anthology Volume Two are available at Sherwin-Williams stores nationwide and online.



Homeowners and PROs can order FREE Colormix® Trend Forecast color chip samples at swsamples or at their local neighborhood store. Designers can order complimentary color samples of the 2026 Colormix® Trend Forecast Anthology Volume Two and the designer-exclusive Colormix Trend Forecast® Lookbook at swcolormix .

Learn more about Sherwin-Williams 2026 Colormix® Trend Forecast Anthology Volume Two and other color selection resources at swcolorforecast .

Ask Sherwin-WilliamsTM

For more than 155 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,800 neighborhood stores across North America. For more information, visit sherwin-williams . Join Sherwin-Williams on Instagram , TikTok , Pinterest , Facebook and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Sherwin-Williams