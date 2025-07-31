Sherwin-Williams 2026 Colormix® Trend Forecast Anthology Volume Two Explores The Evolution Of Color Families In Upcoming Design Trends
"With Anthology Volume Two, we're continuing to evolve how we tell the story of color," said Emily Kantz, color marketing manager at Sherwin-Williams. "This forecast goes beyond aesthetic trends to explore the emotional impact and practical beauty of color families that stand the test of time. These palettes are designed to inspire creativity while offering designers, professionals, and homeowners grounded, usable color direction across every space."
The trend forecast is developed by the Sherwin-Williams Trendsight Team of expert forecasters, made up of the foremost thought leaders and design professionals in color with over 200 years of collective experience combining research analytics and diligent trend tracking to monitor and report on trends, defining the future of design and color across the globe. From the Colormix® Trend Forecast, Sherwin-Williams highly anticipated Color of the Year is drawn, as well as its featured Colors of the Month for the upcoming year.
From airy pastels to subdued darks, these hues are also poised to play a meaningful role in shaping the next wave of commercial design across hospitality, education, healthcare, multi-family, new residential, and beyond.
Palette No. 1 : Frosted Tints
Hazy lavenders, gauzy blues, enchanted aquamarines, and refreshing greens breeze into a new era with a chill, a hush, and a deliberate dose of near-weightless color. An evolution of the delicate tints from previous forecasts, milky pastels are making their magnificent return, unfolding in spaces defined by effortlessly clean lines, artful accents, and elevated styling.
-
Modern Lavender SW 9688
Grape Mist SW 6548
Lite Lavender SW 6554
Solitude SW 6535
Upward SW 6239
Breathtaking SW 6814
Samovar Silver SW 6233
Tradewind SW 6218
Liveable Green SW 6176
Halcyon Green SW 6213
Watery SW 6478
Celery SW 6421
Palette No. 2: Sunbaked Hues
Kindling a warmth that recalls the radiance of midcentury design, glimmers of yellow, earthen mauve, pink sandstone, and blushing adobe flicker and flow as the reds, oranges, and golds of the future. The poetic reds and purples of the past make way for buttery yellows and intensely fiery hues-a collection of colors aglow with incandescence.
-
Lemon Chiffon SW 6686
Sundew SW 7688
Coral Island SW 6332
Straw Harvest SW 7698
Sociable SW 6359
Henna Shade SW 6326
Classical Yellow SW 2865
Armagnac SW 6354
Peppery SW 6615
Pennywise SW 6349
Cajun Red SW 0008
Heartthrob SW 6866
Palette No. 3: Restorative Darks
The selection of deep hues from past forecasts builds a quiet strength, with depth-defying tones like shadowed gold and coppery red, dark plum, alluring burgundy, and nocturnal blacks and blues. This stabilizing group of colors retains longevity into the future, continuing to ground and reassure with a blanketing, blissful depth, the serenity of night, and the kind of comfort worth sinking into.
-
Sable SW 6083
Rojo Marrón SW 9182
Roycroft Copper Red SW 2839
Limestone SW 9599
Relic Bronze SW 6132
Dark Auburn SW 6034
Garden Gate SW 6167
Rock Bottom SW 7062
Black Bean SW 6006
Tarragon SW 9660
Sea Mariner SW 9640
Plum Brown SW 6272
Palette No. 4: Foundational Neutrals
Clean white, light taupe, silvery gray, and crisp khaki are poised in perfect balance with inky blue-black, toasted spice, and the deep shades of a distant storm in this intricate mix of modern neutrals. Seasonless, sumptuous, and unparalleled in their ability to invite layered loveliness, today's essentials suggest a shift from divinely delicate to a future of curated contrast and complexity.
-
White Snow SW 9541
Sanctuary SW 9583
Passive SW 7064
Cream and Sugar SW 9507
Mushroom SW 9587
Rare Gray SW 6199
Universal Khaki SW 6150
Sanderling SW 7513
Pavestone SW 7642
Clove SW 9605
Armory SW 9600
Inkwell SW 6992
All 48 hues included in the 2026 Colormix® Trend Forecast Anthology Volume Two are available at Sherwin-Williams stores nationwide and online.
-
Homeowners and PROs can order FREE Colormix® Trend Forecast color chip samples at swsamples or at their local neighborhood store.
Designers can order complimentary color samples of the 2026 Colormix® Trend Forecast Anthology Volume Two and the designer-exclusive Colormix Trend Forecast® Lookbook at swcolormix .
Learn more about Sherwin-Williams 2026 Colormix® Trend Forecast Anthology Volume Two and other color selection resources at swcolorforecast .
Ask Sherwin-WilliamsTM
For more than 155 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,800 neighborhood stores across North America.
