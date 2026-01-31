DMK To Launch Statewide Campaign Today For TN Assembly Elections

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 1 (IANS) As the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approach, political activity across the state has intensified, with parties actively engaged in alliance negotiations, seat-sharing talks, and grassroots mobilisation.

Against this backdrop, the ruling DMK is set to launch its full-fledged election campaign on Sunday under the slogan 'Tamil Nadu Will Not Bow'.

After months of organisational groundwork through a series of youth conferences, women's conferences, and public meetings aimed at energising its field-level machinery, the DMK is now stepping directly into campaign mode. The month-long campaign will cover all 234 Assembly constituencies across the state, marking the party's formal entry into the electoral battlefield.

As part of the campaign strategy, DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has chosen 22 star speakers who will spearhead the outreach programme. These leaders will travel extensively across constituencies throughout the month, engaging with voters and projecting the achievements of the DMK government.

Party sources said the campaign events are designed as interactive platforms that bring together prominent local personalities, youth, students, entrepreneurs, and academic experts.

Regional in-charges, district secretaries, and star speakers will jointly lead these programmes, highlighting the government's welfare schemes, development initiatives, and policy interventions, while also listening to people's concerns and feedback.

Meanwhile, the DMK's women's wing has also intensified its campaign preparations. The party has appointed a woman in charge for each of the 234 Assembly constituencies, signalling a strong focus on grassroots mobilisation and women-led outreach.

DMK Deputy General Secretary and Parliamentary Party leader Kanimozhi recently held a video conference with all the newly appointed women in charge. During the interaction, she offered guidance on effectively taking the DMK government's achievements to the public through door-to-door campaigns, stressing the importance of direct engagement with households, women voters, and first-time voters.

With Tamil Nadu heading into a multi-cornered electoral contest, the ruling DMK appears determined to strengthen its bid to retain power.

By deploying senior leaders, activating its organisational wings, and prioritising direct voter interaction, the party is launching an aggressive, statewide campaign starting Sunday, setting the stage for a high-stakes Assembly election.