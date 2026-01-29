Relief For Tirah Idps: Zalmi Foundation Donates Rs20 Million
Peshawar – Zalmi Foundation has announced a donation of PKR 20 million to support the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the Tirah Valley.
The initiative aims to provide immediate relief and assistance to families affected by the current challenging situation.
Expressing solidarity with the displaced communities, the Foundation stated that this contribution reflects its commitment to standing with brothers and sisters in need during difficult times.
The funds will be utilized to support essential needs such as food, healthcare, shelter, and other humanitarian requirements.
Zalmi Foundation has always believed in giving back to society and supporting vulnerable communities.
Through this donation, the organization hopes to ease the hardships faced by the IDPs and encourage others to come forward and play their part in humanitarian support.
