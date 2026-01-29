Lebanese Army Receives First Tranche Of Qatari Grant To Support Military Institution

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The Lebanese Army Thursday received 37 vehicles provided by the State of Qatar through the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), representing the first tranche of an overall grant comprising 162 vehicles designated to support the Lebanese military institution.

During the ceremony marking the delivery of the first tranche, The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the sisterly Lebanese Republic HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, affirmed that this grant comes under the directives of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, in support of the Lebanese Army, which constitutes the main pillar of Lebanon's security and stability.



He noted that the initiative aims to enhance the army's capabilities and enable it to carry out its national duties across all Lebanese territory, reflecting the State of Qatar's steadfast commitment to standing alongside brotherly Lebanon and its constant keenness on its sovereignty and prosperity.

His Excellency stressed that the State of Qatar takes pride in being at the forefront of countries supporting the Lebanese Army, stemming from its belief in the army's pivotal role in safeguarding security and stability.

For his part, Brigadier General Amin Al Qaai, representative of the Commander of the Lebanese Army, expressed the Lebanese military institution's gratitude to the State of Qatar for its continued support.

The handover ceremony was attended by The Ambassador of the United States of America to Lebanon HE Michel Issa, Representing the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Lebanon, the British military attache Lieutenant Colonel Charles Smith and several Qatari liaison officers.