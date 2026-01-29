QCS Concludes Gynecological Cancer Awareness Campaign

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) has concluded its awareness campaign“Together for Her,” which targeted women across Qatari society as part of its ongoing efforts to raise awareness of gynecological cancers and to highlight the importance of prevention and early detection as key pillars in reducing cancer incidence and improving treatment outcomes.

The campaign coincided with Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month and was informed by data from the National Cancer Registry 2020 issued by the Ministry of Public Health – Qatar. According to the registry, cervical cancer ranked fifth among the most commonly diagnosed cancers among women of all nationalities, with 39 new cases recorded in 2020, while ovarian cancer ranked seventh, with 26 new cases diagnosed during the same year in Qatar.

Throughout January, the campaign featured a series of in-person and virtual awareness activities targeting various segments of the community. These activities focused on promoting preventive measures, recognising warning symptoms, understanding risk factors associated with gynecological cancers, and encouraging regular screening and early detection.

As part of the campaign, the Society organised an awareness event at its headquarters in collaboration with TEAL Society, sponsored by Rayhan Medical Centre, to raise awareness about cervical cancer and the HPV vaccine. The event benefited 50 English-speaking women and emphasised the importance of cervical cancer awareness and receiving the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine for disease prevention.

In addition, a joint awareness activity was held with the Women's Health and Research Centre and the National Centre for Cancer Care and Research, featuring an awareness booth over three days that targeted 200 female visitors and patients, focusing on gynecological cancers and the importance of HPV vaccination.

The campaign also included an awareness dialogue session for Community College students, benefiting 300 female students, as well as an accompanying health exhibition organised in cooperation with the Community College under the theme“Awareness Today – Protection Tomorrow.” The exhibition featured speakers from the Women's Health and Research Centre, the Primary Health Care Corporation, and a cervical pre-cancer survivor, whose inspiring personal experience added a powerful human dimension to the campaign.

Commenting on the campaign, General Manager of Qatar Cancer Society, Mona Ashkanani stated that“Together for Her” builds on the Society's efforts since its establishment in 1997 to raise public awareness about cancer and prevention methods. She emphasised that early detection remains the cornerstone of increasing recovery rates and reducing complications, stressing the importance of regular Pap smear tests and receiving the HPV vaccine in accordance with approved health guidelines.