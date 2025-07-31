Fresh Monkee Brings Hand Crafted, Protein-Packed Shakes To Sandy Springs, GA

Fresh Monkee is the fastest growing fresh protein shake business in America

Fresh Monkee - Truly Healthy Protein Shakes

Fresh Monkee Sandy Springs

Local Entrepreneur Anand Sathiyamurthy Introduces Real-Ingredient Shakes to the Community.

- Anand SathiyamurthySANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fresh Monkee, one of America's fastest-growing fresh protein shake franchises, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location at 6623 Roswell Rd NE, Unit J, in Sandy Springs . This launch marks the brand's first store in the state of Georgia , led by local entrepreneur Anand.Anand is a longtime advocate for healthy eating and lifestyles and is excited to bring a stand-out option to the local food and wellness scene: made-to-order, protein-packed shakes crafted with simple, recognizable ingredients.“I've lived here in Georgia for 20 years, and metro Atlanta is home” said Anand Sathiyamurthy.“When I discovered Fresh Monkee shakes, I instantly fell in love with them. It is exactly what this community deserves-a brand built on authenticity, transparency, and nutritional integrity; and a place where people can get delicious, high-quality shakes that help them feel their best.”Founded in 2014 by Judy Flynn, a former college athlete and single mom, Fresh Monkee has earned a loyal following by redefining what a protein shake can be. Unlike typical smoothie chains that rely on sugary syrups or mystery powders, Fresh Monkee uses whole fruits, vegetables, natural nut butters, and premium proteins to create shakes that are just as tasty as they are healthy.The Sandy Springs location will serve customer favorites like the Chunkee Monkee, Strawberry Moon and Lime Green Mango, along with a full menu of customizable shakes to fit any taste or dietary preference. From fitness enthusiasts refueling after a workout to busy professionals looking for a fast meal replacement, Fresh Monkee is designed to make healthy eating craveable and convenient.The opening is also a reflection of Anand and his family's commitment to supporting the local community. Early partnerships with neighborhood gyms, city parks, dog parents and wellness groups are already underway, and the team plans to host sampling events and special promotions in the coming weeks to introduce residents to the Fresh Monkee difference.“Everything we do is about helping people make better choices without giving up flavor or convenience,” Anand added.“We're honored to bring Fresh Monkee to Sandy Springs.”The new store is now open and ready to serve customers looking for a better way to fuel their day.To learn more about Fresh Monkee or place an order , visit . For media inquiries or interview requests, please see contact information below.

