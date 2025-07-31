Propcruncher.Ai Launches AI-Powered Real Estate Investment Analysis Platform

PropCruncher Launched in Chicago

Revolutionizing Property Valuation for Agents and Brokers

- Jeffrey Shandling, CEO PropCruncherCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PropCruncher .ai, an innovative AI-driven platform designed to empower real estate agents, brokers, and investors with unparalleled market insights, today announced its official launch in the Chicago metropolitan area. This marks the first step in the company's strategic expansion across major U.S. metro markets, promising to transform how real estate professionals identify and capitalize on lucrative opportunities.PropCruncher addresses the long-standing challenges of property valuation and market analysis by leveraging advanced artificial intelligence to provide a 10,000-foot view of any property. The platform streamlines the tedious process of sifting through fragmented data sources, offering a comprehensive and intuitive solution for assessing property worth, comparing zoning details, analyzing comparable sales, and making data-driven decisions with unprecedented speed and accuracy.“After 12 years in electronic trading, where you live and die by fast, clean data, I jumped into real estate-and immediately felt like I'd time-traveled back to dial-up,” said Jeff Shandling, Founder and CEO of PropCruncher.“It shouldn't take 10 browser tabs, three spreadsheets, and a prayer circle to figure out if a deal makes sense. So I built PropCruncher-a sharp, back-of-the-napkin tool that tells you in minutes whether to dig deeper into a property or ditch it and move on. We're launching in Chicago first and look forward to scaling the platform nationwide.”The PropCruncher is powered by PropMix 's Prospektr platform and features:- AI-Powered Opportunity Identification: Scans new MLS listings and processes them through an AI engine to assess investment potential and generate ROI models.- Comprehensive Property Data: Provides detailed information, including transaction history and zoning details, all in one place.- Advanced Filtering Options: Allows users to customize searches to match specific investment criteria.- Real-Time Alerts: Delivers instant notifications about new opportunities that match user preferences.- Opportunity Scanner Dashboard: Organizes and manages selected properties efficiently."PropCruncher is built on a foundation of robust AI and data science, designed to deliver actionable insights that were previously unattainable for real estate professionals. We are constantly innovating to ensure it delivers a competitive edge to brokers and investors in a dynamic market." said Umesh Harigopal, CEO of PropMix.PropCruncher is committed to continuous improvement, with ongoing real-world testing and feedback integration to ensure the platform evolves with the needs of its users. The company plans to expand its services to additional U.S. metro markets in the near future with curated local market data and AI-driven investment insights.About PropCruncherPropCruncher is an AI-driven real estate platform built by investors for investors, brokers, and developers. It provides AI-driven insights and data tools to simplify smarter real estate decisions, offering a comprehensive solution for property valuation, market analysis, and opportunity identification. PropCruncher is dedicated to empowering real estate professionals with the tools they need to succeed in a dynamic market.About PropMixPropMix LLC, is a real estate data, insights, and solutions company with deep experience in commercializing Artificial Intelligence. PropMix's platform and solutions are widely used by mortgage lenders, appraisers, realtors, and investors. Built on industry open standards, PropMix empowers users to engage with data, make decisions using insights and build the real estate technology of the future. PropMix was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York.

