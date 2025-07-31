403
Türkiye Watches SDF-Syrian Army Integration Process
(MENAFN) Türkiye is attentively observing the evolving situation concerning the incorporation of the terrorist organization SDF into the Syrian military, according to a statement made Thursday by the Turkish National Defense Ministry.
Ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk, addressing journalists during a press conference held in Ankara, said: "Under the March 10, 2025 agreement reached between the Syrian government and the terrorist group SDF, the integration of the group into the Syrian army is expected to be completed by the end of the year. We are closely following developments regarding the integration process on the ground."
The SDF, largely comprised of the terrorist group YPG, is recognized as the Syrian arm of the terrorist PKK.
Reaffirming Türkiye’s perspective on the Syrian issue, the ministry highlighted: "Türkiye will continue to support Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity.
In this context, we will maintain efforts to provide training, advisory, and technical assistance requested by the Syrian administration to enhance its capacity to combat terrorist organizations."
