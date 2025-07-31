New Findings Underscore Safety And Efficiency Of Artificial Disc Replacement In The Outpatient Setting

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The analysis involved 1,684 cervical artificial discs implanted into 1,043 patients, reviewing demographic data, ASA classifications, surgical times, patient outcomes and costs. Of the 443 women, 559 men and 1 unclassified patient studied, there were zero immediate postoperative transfers, no blood transfusions, and no readmissions within the immediate perioperative period. All patients were discharged home successfully within 24 hours to start their recovery.

Demonstrating the efficiency of ADR as an outpatient procedure regardless of level, the case breakdown included 433 single-level ADRs with an average surgical time of 69.8 minutes; 579 two-level ADRs with an average surgical time of 93.4 minutes; and 31 three-level ADRs with an average surgical time of 131.8 minutes. This data reinforces the mission of DISC Surgery Center parent company TriasMD to make motion-preserving procedures like this more accessible to patients while maintaining strict quality guidelines. Read the abstract HERE .

"Combined, these findings reveal the potential for significant cost savings to the healthcare system, benefiting patients, providers and payers alike," said Dr. Girdler. "ADRs can now be performed routinely in surgery centers without complications, reducing the need for lengthy hospital stays while fostering shorter recovery periods and a quicker return to active lives."

TriasMD's clinically integrated network, Trias Global, has tracked these outcomes across several spine surgeons, including Joel S. Beckett, MD , Robert S. Bray, Jr., MD, FAANS , Steven J. Girdler, MD , Brandon Hirsch, MD , Nick Jain, MD , Amer Khalil, MD , Luke Macyszyn, MD, FAANS, FACS , Rojeh Melikian, MD , Ali H. Mesiwala, MD, FAANS , Todd Peters, MD , and Grant D. Shifflett, MD .

The DISC Surgery Centers are known for high-quality, minimally invasive spine surgery, interventional pain management, orthopedics and sports medicine. Each state-of-the-art facility is focused on patient satisfaction, with top physicians delivering care in a safe, inviting setting. With locations throughout California, these exceptional surgery centers are part of Trias Global, a clinically integrated network of healthcare providers built and managed by DISC parent company, TriasMD, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit or follow @DISCMD.

Part of TriasMD, Trias Global is a clinically integrated network of highly specialized spine and musculoskeletal ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) partnered with primary care physicians, laboratories and imaging organizations. TriasMD positions these facilities to thrive by carefully selecting healthcare providers with demonstrated expertise and performance; investing in leading-edge technologies and infrastructure; collaborating with insurers and healthcare institutions; and standardizing quality assurance for complex outpatient procedures through business intelligence and analytics. As a result, all Trias Global ASCs deliver superior care and experiences while reducing costs for patients, providers and payers alike. For more information, visit .

