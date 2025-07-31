Chomps Celebrates Opening Of State-Of-The-Art Manufacturing Facility In Mexico, Missouri

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In collaboration with Western Smokehouse Partners, this new facility is set to increase production capacity as Chomps' demand continues to soar

MEXICO, Mo, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chomps, America's fastest-growing snack brand known for its high-quality meat sticks*, unveiled a new manufacturing facility in Mexico, Missouri, on July 23. This state-of-the-art 300,000 square foot facility is a significant co-investment with long-standing strategic partner Western Smokehouse Partners (WSP). The opening marks a pivotal moment for Chomps as the company looks to increase production in order to meet surging consumer demand for better-for-you snacks.

"Today marks an incredible achievement for Chomps and our valued partnership with Western Smokehouse Partners," said Elizabeth Carter, President and COO of Chomps. "This new facility is a testament to our rapid growth and unwavering commitment to providing consumers with high-quality meat snacks. The expanded production capabilities here in Mexico, Missouri, will ensure we can continue to innovate, grow, and keep our products on shelves nationwide."

Chomps and Western Smokehouse Partners hosted an open house that brought together state and local officials, community leaders, and partners to commemorate the milestone and celebrate the investment in Mexico, MO. Speakers and supporters included Bruce Slagle, City Manager of Mexico, and Director Michelle Hataway from the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The facility, which is operated by WSP and exclusively dedicated to Chomps production, is expected to create approximately 250 full-time jobs employed by WSP, significantly contributing to the local economy and surrounding areas.

The opening of this new facility comes at a time of massive growth and demand for Chomps. A leading brand in the $24 billion protein snack market, Chomps' dedication to real ingredients and range of delicious flavors has fueled an impressive 222% year-over-year sales growth**. To keep up with this demand, production remains a core priority for Chomps, which currently produces an average of 2 million individually-wrapped sticks per day. The Mexico, MO facility-along with six others operating across the country-will help double the company's production by 2026.

"We are incredibly proud to deepen our partnership with Chomps through the opening of this dedicated manufacturing facility," said Matt Bormann, CEO of Western Smokehouse Partners. "This investment not only strengthens the production capabilities for a leading brand like Chomps, but also brings significant economic opportunity and job creation to the Mexico, Missouri community. We look forward to the continued growth and success that will come from this collaboration."

About Chomps

Chomps is America's fastest-growing snack brand, redefining convenient snacking with a commitment to real ingredients and bold, satisfying flavors. Crafted from 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef and venison, along with antibiotic-free turkey, each of Chomps' meat sticks delivers 10-12 grams of high-quality protein without sugar, hormones, soy, dairy, artificial preservatives, artificial nitrates, or MSG. Seasoned with a blend of flavorful herbs and spices, Chomps provides a nutritious protein snack for the whole family. As a minority-owned, family-operated business, Chomps prioritizes thoughtful sourcing and is free of the top 9 allergens. Discover a new standard in snacking at .

*Source: Numerator, Shopper Metrics, Numerator L52 W/E 6/30/25

**Source: SPINS L52 W/E 6/15/25

Contact: ...

