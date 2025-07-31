403
Nebraska Biofuel Plant Explosion Leaves Three Dead
(MENAFN) The bodies of two young girls and their male relative were recovered Wednesday from the site of a powerful explosion at a biofuel facility in Nebraska, which occurred the previous day.
According to media, Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said the children—both believed to be under the age of 12—had been at the Horizon Biofuels plant before a scheduled medical appointment. They were reportedly waiting for 32-year-old Dylan D. Danielson, a plant employee and family member.
Dodge County Sheriff Sgt. Brie Frank confirmed that all three victims were related.
The explosion took place around midday Tuesday at Horizon Biofuels, a Fremont-based company that produces fuel pellets and animal bedding. Fremont is located approximately 40 miles northwest of Omaha.
Officials suspect the blast was triggered by a wood dust explosion in an elevator tower. Spellerberg described the incident as a devastating tragedy, stating it was “really the only thing that makes sense.”
