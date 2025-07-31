403
Egypt, Sudan Discuss Peace Initiatives
(MENAFN) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a telephone conversation on Wednesday with Sudanese Foreign Minister Omar Siddiq to deliberate on endeavors to bring about peace in Sudan.
During the call, both officials examined “Egypt’s efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in Sudan and preserving the resources of the Sudanese people, including discussions within the framework of the international quartet on Sudan, in which Egypt is engaged,” according to a statement issued by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.
Abdelatty reiterated Egypt’s unwavering backing for “Sudan’s sovereignty, national institutions and the unity and territorial integrity of the country,” while highlighting Egypt’s opposition to “any steps that would threaten Sudan’s unity.”
Siddiq conveyed his gratitude for “Egypt’s continued support for Sudan’s sovereignty and security” and expressed his hope to “further develop bilateral relations between the two countries,” the statement noted.
In a significant political development on Saturday, the Sudanese Founding Alliance — a coalition steered by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) — declared the establishment of a rival administration under the leadership of RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
The RSF, along with several supportive factions, endorsed a charter in Kenya on February 22 to form this alternative government in Sudan.
Since April 2023, the Sudanese military and the RSF have been locked in a violent conflict that has reportedly resulted in the deaths of more than 20,000 individuals and displaced approximately 14 million, according to UN data and local officials.
However, investigations by US academic institutions suggest the actual death toll may be closer to 130,000.
