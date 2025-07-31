403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US companies discover hidden coast of using AI
(MENAFN) A new study has found that the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in business operations is contributing to more costly data breaches, as stated by reports.
According to the "Cost of a Data Breach 2025" study, 13 percent of the 600 surveyed organizations reported breaches involving their own AI systems or applications, often lacking even basic security measures.
Additionally, cybercriminals are now leveraging AI tools themselves, with one out of every six breaches involving the use of such technology for phishing and deepfake scams.
Unauthorized AI use, also known as “shadow AI,” is proving especially expensive. About 20 percent of the companies surveyed cited these unapproved systems as the cause of their data breaches. When such systems were involved, the average cost of a breach rose to $4.74 million, compared to $4.07 million where no shadow AI was found.
According to the "Cost of a Data Breach 2025" study, 13 percent of the 600 surveyed organizations reported breaches involving their own AI systems or applications, often lacking even basic security measures.
Additionally, cybercriminals are now leveraging AI tools themselves, with one out of every six breaches involving the use of such technology for phishing and deepfake scams.
Unauthorized AI use, also known as “shadow AI,” is proving especially expensive. About 20 percent of the companies surveyed cited these unapproved systems as the cause of their data breaches. When such systems were involved, the average cost of a breach rose to $4.74 million, compared to $4.07 million where no shadow AI was found.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Multibank Group To List $MBG Token On Gate.Io And MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment