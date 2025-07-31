Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US companies discover hidden coast of using AI

US companies discover hidden coast of using AI


2025-07-31 08:48:54
(MENAFN) A new study has found that the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in business operations is contributing to more costly data breaches, as stated by reports.

According to the "Cost of a Data Breach 2025" study, 13 percent of the 600 surveyed organizations reported breaches involving their own AI systems or applications, often lacking even basic security measures.

Additionally, cybercriminals are now leveraging AI tools themselves, with one out of every six breaches involving the use of such technology for phishing and deepfake scams.

Unauthorized AI use, also known as “shadow AI,” is proving especially expensive. About 20 percent of the companies surveyed cited these unapproved systems as the cause of their data breaches. When such systems were involved, the average cost of a breach rose to $4.74 million, compared to $4.07 million where no shadow AI was found.

MENAFN31072025000045017281ID1109868128

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search