Sukoon Announces Resignation Of CEO Jean-Louis Laurent Josi After Seven Transformative Years

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sukoon announces that Jean-Louis Laurent Josi, will be stepping down from his role as CEO, concluding a remarkable and successful seven-year journey. Since joining in 2018, Jean-Louis has been instrumental in shaping the company into a regional benchmark for customer service, operational resilience and financial strength. Under his leadership, Sukoon has undergone a profound transformation, achieving consistent growth in revenue and profitability, successfully executing on major strategic initiatives and rebranding our company. Jean-Louis unwavering passion of insurance and customer-centricity has empowered all our teams and elevated Sukoon's reputation across the industry. “Jean-Louis has been an exemplary leader whose commitment to innovation and excellence has reshaped our company's trajectory” said Badr Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Sukoon Board. “We thank him for his many contributions and laying a strong foundation for continued success”. To ensure a seamless transition, Sukoon is pleased to announce the appointment of Hammad Khan as Interim CEO, effective immediately. Hammad currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President. With over 25 years of professional experience and a strong alignment with Sukoon's values, Hammad brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to this role. He joined Sukoon in 2018 as Chief Financial Officer. On behalf of the Board, the Executive Committee, and the entire Sukoon team, we extend our deepest gratitude to Jean-Louis for his exceptional contributions and leadership. We wish him continued success in his future endeavors and thank him for the indelible mark he has left on Sukoon and the UAE Insurance Market. About Sukoon:

Established in 1975, Sukoon Insurance PJSC (“Sukoon”) – a public stock company – is among the leading insurance providers in the UAE. Sukoon provides a range of comprehensive insurance solutions for motor, life, health, and general (property, energy, engineering, aviation, marine, and liability) needs to over 830,000 individuals and commercial clients. Sukoon's operations span across Oman and all Emirates in the UAE.

Sukoon is committed to providing outstanding insurance solutions which help create and protect wealth and wellbeing. The Dubai-based company stays true to its vision by serving businesses and individuals with a team of over 700 professionals through an intensive distribution network of branches, brokers, bancassurance partners, agencies, e-commerce platforms, and a dedicated call center.

In 2024, Sukoon registered gross written premiums (GWP) of AED 5.84 billion. With a solvency ratio

exceeding 270 percent and exemplary ratings from Standard and Poor's (A rated) and Moody's (A2 rated), it clearly demonstrates its financial soundness, robustness in risk management processes, effective governance, and ability to serve its clients effectively in the long run.

At its core, the Company is customer-centric, with a keen devotion towards providing exceptional services. Its priority has always been to build long-term relationships with its clients with their delight as its non-negotiable objective.

Put simply, Sukoon wants to continue reinforcing its position as a reference for other insurers in the region for exemplary customer service.