Las Vegas Market attendees are concerned about U.S. trade practices
(MENAFN) The largest home furnishings trade event in North America has become a forum not only for design trends and international business, but also for rising concern over U.S. trade practices, particularly proposed tariff expansions that many say are straining supply networks and threatening small business stability.
The 2025 summer edition of the Las Vegas Market, taking place from Sunday through Thursday, welcomed a diverse mix of industry professionals from around the world. While the exhibition halls were filled with creativity and commerce, many conversations behind the scenes reflected apprehension over shifts in U.S. economic policy.
According to reports, business owners are growing increasingly anxious about the suggested tariff increases being pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Many fear that these policies could unravel long-established international trade routes and impose financial hardships, especially on companies already operating with limited margins.
"Many of my friends are struggling," said Verona Pierre, who runs a marble decor company out of Dallas, Texas. "A lot of their merchandise from China and other parts of Asia hasn't even arrived -- they couldn't afford the containers anymore because of the tariffs. It affects everyone in the industry."
The pressure appears especially intense for smaller enterprises. One jewelry business co-owner, whose brand is headquartered in Phoenix and produces handcrafted pieces in India, shared how their goods are already facing a 10% tariff hike. This increase, the co-owner explained, has had a significant impact on their revenue.
"We're still trying to see if we can survive," the co-owner said. "We've reduced our profit margins -- about 50 percent we absorb, 50 percent we pass to customers. But if tariffs continue to rise, we can't sustain. We're a family business, and the whole industry is being impacted."
As the event unfolded, concerns over trade barriers became a recurring theme, signaling a broader unease within the industry over how continued economic pressure might reshape its future.
