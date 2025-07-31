Andronaco's Diamond Fiberglass Brand Highlights The Importance Of Certifications With Its Multiple RTP-1 Certified Locations For FRP Vessels And Tanks

MENAFN - PR Newswire) RTP-1 stands for Reinforced Thermoset Plastic, and the ASME RTP-1 standard sets the design, fabrication, and inspection requirements for FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) vessels. Unlike traditional steel vessels governed by the ASME Section VIII codes, RTP-1 focuses specifically on non-metallic vessels – especially those used in corrosive or sanitary environments.

These vessels are widely used in industries like:



Chemical processing

Water and wastewater treatment

Semiconductor manufacturing

Food and beverage

Brine

Mining Chlor alkali

Selecting fabricators with RTP-1 certification can provide industries like these with the following benefits.

RTP-1 Demonstrates Technical Mastery : Meeting the RTP-1 standard is not easy. It means the fabricator can design and build FRP tanks and vessels that meet stringent safety and quality requirements. This includes ensuring proper design, materials choice, laminate construction, and thorough third-party inspection procedures.

RTP-1 Is Supported by ASME Rigor : ASME is a globally respected engineering organization. When a fabricator such as Andronaco/Diamond Fiberglass earns the ASME RTP-1 stamp, it shows that their operations have been independently evaluated and approved. It is a level of assurance that no other credentials can match.

RTP-1 Delivers a Competitive Edge : In many industries, especially those where safety, purity, and chemical resistance are paramount, buyers often limit their choices to only RTP-1-certified fabricators. The certification sets those companies apart and opens doors to projects with higher technical demands.

RTP-1 Reflects a Commitment to Quality : Becoming an RTP-1 fabricator is not just about passing an inspection. It is about building a culture of quality. From material traceability to in-process testing and documentation, certified fabricators operate with systems designed to deliver reliable, long-lasting vessels.

RTP-1 Is Proven in Real-World Applications : An RTP-1-certified fabricator can build custom FRP vessels capable of withstanding demanding corrosive environments, operating in sensitive manufacturing environments (e.g., cleanrooms or chemical plants), and providing long service life without the risk of rust or contamination. This makes them ideal for applications where steel is not suitable, and where failure is not an option.

Andronaco Industries has two RTP-1 certified locations for FRP vessels and tanks. These products are sold under the Diamond Fiberglass brand. This brand became part of Andronaco with the 2024 acquisition of Diamond Fiberglass Systems and Services and its Victoria, Texas location. Andronaco also produces RTP-1 vessels and tanks at its Houston, Texas facility. Furthermore, Andronaco has additional manufacturing and fabrication capabilities and facilities for other fluid management products in Michigan and Louisiana as well as Texas.

To learn more, please visit andronaco or diamondfiberglass .

About Andronaco Industries

Founded in 1994, Andronaco Industries is a Total Systems TurnkeyTM provider for demanding flow control and fluid management applications. Andronaco is unique in its ability to provide field services and a broad portfolio of US manufactured products consisting of multiple materials of construction. Products include lined valves , lined metallic and nonmetallic piping and fittings , expansion joints , hoses , system accessories , pumps , and process and storage vessels/tanks . No other manufacturer in this space brings together this type of complete offering to enable safe and reliable operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in highly corrosive applications. For more information about Andronaco Industries, please visit Andronaco .

