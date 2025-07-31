Andronaco's Diamond Fiberglass Brand Highlights The Importance Of Certifications With Its Multiple RTP-1 Certified Locations For FRP Vessels And Tanks
These vessels are widely used in industries like:
-
Chemical processing
Water and wastewater treatment
Semiconductor manufacturing
Food and beverage
Brine
Mining
Chlor alkali
Selecting fabricators with RTP-1 certification can provide industries like these with the following benefits.
RTP-1 Demonstrates Technical Mastery : Meeting the RTP-1 standard is not easy. It means the fabricator can design and build FRP tanks and vessels that meet stringent safety and quality requirements. This includes ensuring proper design, materials choice, laminate construction, and thorough third-party inspection procedures.
RTP-1 Is Supported by ASME Rigor : ASME is a globally respected engineering organization. When a fabricator such as Andronaco/Diamond Fiberglass earns the ASME RTP-1 stamp, it shows that their operations have been independently evaluated and approved. It is a level of assurance that no other credentials can match.
RTP-1 Delivers a Competitive Edge : In many industries, especially those where safety, purity, and chemical resistance are paramount, buyers often limit their choices to only RTP-1-certified fabricators. The certification sets those companies apart and opens doors to projects with higher technical demands.
RTP-1 Reflects a Commitment to Quality : Becoming an RTP-1 fabricator is not just about passing an inspection. It is about building a culture of quality. From material traceability to in-process testing and documentation, certified fabricators operate with systems designed to deliver reliable, long-lasting vessels.
RTP-1 Is Proven in Real-World Applications : An RTP-1-certified fabricator can build custom FRP vessels capable of withstanding demanding corrosive environments, operating in sensitive manufacturing environments (e.g., cleanrooms or chemical plants), and providing long service life without the risk of rust or contamination. This makes them ideal for applications where steel is not suitable, and where failure is not an option.
Andronaco Industries has two RTP-1 certified locations for FRP vessels and tanks. These products are sold under the Diamond Fiberglass brand. This brand became part of Andronaco with the 2024 acquisition of Diamond Fiberglass Systems and Services and its Victoria, Texas location. Andronaco also produces RTP-1 vessels and tanks at its Houston, Texas facility. Furthermore, Andronaco has additional manufacturing and fabrication capabilities and facilities for other fluid management products in Michigan and Louisiana as well as Texas.
To learn more, please visit andronaco or diamondfiberglass .
About Andronaco Industries
Founded in 1994, Andronaco Industries is a Total Systems TurnkeyTM provider for demanding flow control and fluid management applications. Andronaco is unique in its ability to provide field services and a broad portfolio of US manufactured products consisting of multiple materials of construction. Products include lined valves , lined metallic and nonmetallic piping and fittings , expansion joints , hoses , system accessories , pumps , and process and storage vessels/tanks . No other manufacturer in this space brings together this type of complete offering to enable safe and reliable operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in highly corrosive applications. For more information about Andronaco Industries, please visit Andronaco .
Contact:
Andronaco Industries
Tammy Trivette
Vice President of Marketing
616-554-4600
[email protected]
SOURCE Andronaco Industries
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment