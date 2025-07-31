Who Is Mannan Anand, What Are Charges Against Him? Student Arrested In Jammu After Thar Hits 65-Year-Old Man Twice
In the clip, the accused, identified as Mannan Anand, is seen driving at high speed on a single-lane road, colliding with a scooty, which causes 68-year-old businessman Kamal Dutt to fall. The SUV then drives forward, and as Dutt stands up, the Thar driver suddenly reverses the vehicle onto him.
Subsequently, the driver - allegedly Anand - is seen stepping out of the SUV, standing over the unconscious Dutt, and then getting back into the vehicle before driving away.
What are the charges against the accused?
The police have registered a case against the Thar driver under sections related to attempt to murder, rash driving, and endangering human life.
According to an official statement accessed by The Indian Express, “Accused Thar driver Mannan Anand, son of Rajinder Anand of House Number 62, Sector 4, Nanak Nagar, Jammu, who was absconding in case FIR No. 163/2025 under sections 281, 125(a), and 109 BNS, has been arrested by Police Station Gandhi Nagar.”
The police also circulated a message on WhatsApp that read:“Swift action, sharp pursuit. Absconding THAR driver in the road rage creating anger & concern in Gen public arrested. Justice may take its time, but it never loses its way.”
When did the incident take place?
The incident occurred near the Green Belt Park around 1:30 pm on Sunday, when a Mahindra Thar bearing registration number JK02DP-9594, being driven rashly from Gandhi Nagar towards the park, collided with a scooty near Allora Textiles.
The scooty, which was coming from the opposite direction, was struck by the Thar, which was reportedly being driven on the wrong side of the road. The impact caused injuries to the rider, 68-year-old Kamal Dutt, who was rushed to GMC Hospital in Jammu by passers-by. The Thar driver fled the scene, according to a report by news agency PTI.
Who is Mannan Anand?
Mannan Anand is reportedly a 20-year-old engineering student from the Nanak Nagar area of Jammu. He is the son of Rajinder Anand.
While detailed information about his background remains limited, his alleged actions have drawn widespread criticism and highlighted concerns over reckless and entitled behavior on city roads.
