Who Is Mannan Anand, What Are Charges Against Him? Student Arrested In Jammu After Thar Hits 65-Year-Old Man Twice

MENAFN - Live Mint) Police have arrested a 20-year-old engineering student whose video - that drew sharp rebuke - showed him intentionally hitting an elderly man with his Thar SUV on July 27 (Sunday afternoon) in Jammu's upmarket Gandhi Nagar area. A manhunt was launched after CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

In the clip, the accused, identified as Mannan Anand, is seen driving at high speed on a single-lane road, colliding with a scooty, which causes 68-year-old businessman Kamal Dutt to fall. The SUV then drives forward, and as Dutt stands up, the Thar driver suddenly reverses the vehicle onto him.

Subsequently, the driver - allegedly Anand - is seen stepping out of the SUV, standing over the unconscious Dutt, and then getting back into the vehicle before driving away.

Read | Drunk Thar driver runs over security guard for asking him to stop honking

The police have registered a case against the Thar driver under sections related to attempt to murder, rash driving, and endangering human life.

According to an official statement accessed by The Indian Express, “Accused Thar driver Mannan Anand, son of Rajinder Anand of House Number 62, Sector 4, Nanak Nagar, Jammu, who was absconding in case FIR No. 163/2025 under sections 281, 125(a), and 109 BNS, has been arrested by Police Station Gandhi Nagar.”

The police also circulated a message on WhatsApp that read:“Swift action, sharp pursuit. Absconding THAR driver in the road rage creating anger & concern in Gen public arrested. Justice may take its time, but it never loses its way.”

Read | Jaipur shocker! Govt official's minor son crashes Thar into peaceful Sikh procession - Here's what happened next

When did the incident take place?

The incident occurred near the Green Belt Park around 1:30 pm on Sunday, when a Mahindra Thar bearing registration number JK02DP-9594, being driven rashly from Gandhi Nagar towards the park, collided with a scooty near Allora Textiles.

The scooty, which was coming from the opposite direction, was struck by the Thar, which was reportedly being driven on the wrong side of the road. The impact caused injuries to the rider, 68-year-old Kamal Dutt, who was rushed to GMC Hospital in Jammu by passers-by. The Thar driver fled the scene, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Read | Thar on railway tracks: Drunk Jaipur man's stunt nearly turns fatal, video goes viral | Watch

Who is Mannan Anand?

Mannan Anand is reportedly a 20-year-old engineering student from the Nanak Nagar area of Jammu. He is the son of Rajinder Anand.

While detailed information about his background remains limited, his alleged actions have drawn widespread criticism and highlighted concerns over reckless and entitled behavior on city roads.