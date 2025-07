Pak DGMO Approached India For Halt To Military Actions: Govt

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi – India on Thursday reasserted that the Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan approached his Indian counterpart on May 10 to request for cessation of firing and military activities, which was agreed to later that day, and said this understanding was arrived at“directly” between the two DGMOs.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was asked whether it is a fact that any“third party intervention” was made on ceasefire negotiations between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

In a written response to the query in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said,“No sir. On 10 May 2025, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan approached his Indian counterpart to request for cessation of firing and military activities, which was agreed to later that day. This understanding was arrived at directly between the two DGsMO.”

Kerala MP Haris Beeran also asked whether any bilateral agreement was signed between India and Pakistan after the ceasefire, to which Singh replied,“No.”

Beeran is a member of the Indian Union Muslim League.

Read Also 13.6 Mn Mobile Numbers Deactivated In Fraud Crackdown: GoI No US Mediation In Indo-Pak Ceasefire: EAM

On July 25, the Centre had informed Parliament that India and Pakistan agreed on May 10 for a cessation of firing and military activity as a result of“direct contact” between the director generals of military operations (DGMOs) of both nations, which was“initiated by the Pakistani side”.

In his written response to the query in Lok Sabha, Singh had also said,“All our interlocutors were given a common message that India's approach was focused, measured and non-escalatory.”

In a separate query on Thursday in Rajya Sabha, the MEA was asked whether it is a fact that Pakistan has been appointed as Chair of the Sanctions Committee against Taliban and Vice-Chair of counter-terrorism panel of the UNSC; and how Pakistan was“allowed to chair in view of Pakistan being the epicentre of terrorism”.

The allocation of chairships and vice-chairships for Security Council subsidiary bodies is a“routine annual exercise”, traditionally based on consensus among its members, Singh said.

“As per established practice, all chair and most vice-chair positions are offered to non-permanent members. In 2025, allocations were made for around 24 subsidiary bodies. Pakistan is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2025–26 term. It has been appointed Chair of the UNSC 1988 (Taliban) Sanctions Committee for 2025, and Vice Chair of the UNSC 1373 Counter-Terrorism Committee for 2025, along with Russia and France,” he said.

As Chair of the UNSC 1988 Sanctions Committee, Pakistan's role is“primarily to convene and facilitate meetings and coordinate among members to implement the Committee's mandate under Resolution 1988 (2011)”, Singh said, adding, all decisions are taken by consensus.

As Vice-Chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee, Pakistan's role is“largely ceremonial, limited to assisting the Chair with logistical and procedural preparations to ensure the Committee functions smoothly,” he said.

“Positions within the subsidiary bodies of the Security Council are primarily intended to support the implementation of mandates set out in relevant UNSC resolutions. As decisions in these bodies are taken by consensus, no individual member can unilaterally influence the agenda or contents,” he added.

The ministry was also asked about the recent all-party parliamentary delegations which were sent to rally global support against terrorism, post the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Seven all-party delegations travelled to a total of 33 countries to convey India's strong national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Each delegation comprised Hon'ble Members of Parliament and eminent personalities from different political parties across India, as well as veteran diplomats,” Singh said.

The delegations were warmly received and held substantive discussions with important and influential interlocutors in the executive and legislative branches, media, think-tanks and Indian community, he said.

“They briefed their interlocutors on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor and also the long history of Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks in India,” the MoS said.

“The delegations were able not only to raise awareness on Pakistan's complicity in terrorism on a global scale but also to address Pakistani propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir and Operation Sindoor. All their interlocutors unequivocally condemned the use of terrorism against India, with several of them recognising India's right to defend itself against