Karrie Gordon From The Active ETF Channel Announces Publication Of New Article Detailing Differences In Worldwide ETF Investing

Should You Invest in Global or International ETFs?

Global ETFs invest worldwide, bundling U.S. and overseas exposures together under one umbrella strategy. This approach can provide broad diversification potential, reducing impacts of single-country exposures. It also may allow for portfolio managers to harness changing market dynamics. Meanwhile, international ETFs offer a targeted approach to investing overseas. For U.S. investors, an international ETF invests in other countries ex-U.S. While it varies what regions and countries these funds target, international ETFs increase overall portfolio diversification while remaining more narrowly focused.

