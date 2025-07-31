ANAS Expands Cooperation With Vietnamese Scholars In Literature

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) is actively expanding its global connections, enhancing cooperation with universities and scholars around the world.

Through these growing scientific and cultural collaborations, ANAS seeks to contribute to the advancement of knowledge in various disciplines, and elevate Azerbaijan's standing within the international academic arena.

To further strengthen and expand international partnerships, President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Academician Isa Habibbayli has met with the Vietnamese Literary Scholars, Azernews reports.

During the meeting held at the ANAS Presidium, Academician Isa Habibbayli emphasized the expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam in all areas and highlighted the importance of establishing ties in the field of science as well.

Providing information about the history and main areas of activity of the Academy, the ANAS President noted that during the Soviet era, as in other republics, only European and American literature was studied in Azerbaijan, while research related to Asian countries was largely neglected.

He pointed out that it was only during the independence period, in 2016, that a Department of Asian Literatures was established at the Nizami Ganjavi Institute of Literature under ANAS for the first time.

He also highlighted that research into Vietnamese literature had been initiated there, among other Asian literatures. He stated that a PhD dissertation on Vietnamese literature was defended by department researcher Sevda Mammadova, marking the first scholarly work on this subject written during the independence era.

Professor Nguyen Van Chien from Hanoi University of Vietnam stressed the significance of the international scientific conference titled "Literature of Asian Peoples: Traditions and Modern Trends", held at ANAS in December of the previous year.

He mentioned that he had published a comprehensive article about the event in Vietnam's official newspaper.

The professor spoke about the importance of establishing scientific relations between the two countries and referred to the emerging joint scientific projects as a successful beginning.

He also noted that a project is underway to establish a scientific center for Turkology at Hanoi University, expressing confidence that the institution will make a major contribution to scientific and literary cooperation.

Vietnamese researcher, writer, journalist, and translator Di Li spoke about the prospects of cooperation with ANAS in the development of scientific and literary relations. She stressed that the meeting would create opportunities for the emergence of joint scientific projects.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the establishment of an Azerbaijan Studies and Turkology Center at Hanoi University, the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between ANAS and Hanoi University, mutual translation and publication of books, and other scientific projects. Relevant agreements were reached.

Later, the parties exchanged books as gifts.

At the end of the visit, the guests were given a tour of the historic building of the ANAS Presidium.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Vietnam, Shovgi Mehdizade, as well as Vietnamese literary scholars, also took part in the meeting.