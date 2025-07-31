Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia, Syria Confirms Strengthening Dialogue

Russia, Syria Confirms Strengthening Dialogue


2025-07-31 08:02:06
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed on Thursday in Moscow that he and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani intend to continue their dialogue, which was initially launched in Türkiye.

Their ongoing discussions aim to enhance mutual cooperation and address pressing concerns shared by both nations.

During his encounter with al-Shaibani, Lavrov renewed Russia's official invitation to Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to participate in the inaugural Russia-Arab League summit, which is scheduled to be held on October 15.

"The talks are expected to touch on the current situation in Syria, as well as other regional and international issues. We consider your visit timely, as it continues the series of contacts that began in January of this year, including the phone call between our presidents," Lavrov stated.

The Russian diplomat underscored his country’s focus on Syria’s ongoing transition, expressing optimism that the Syrian nation "will overcome all difficulties and return to peaceful life."

Lavrov emphasized that Moscow remains attentive to developments in Syria and is hopeful for a stable future led by its citizens.

"I remember our meeting in Türkiye, where we discussed prospects for cooperation. Today, we will continue this conversation. We also hope that President Al-Sharaa will be able to participate in the first Russia-Arab League Summit, scheduled for October 15," Lavrov reiterated.

On his part, al-Shaibani remarked that Syria is currently facing "challenges and threats," but he also recognized the situation as an opening to construct a unified and resilient nation.
"We are keen for Russia to stand with us on this path," he affirmed.

MENAFN31072025000045017167ID1109867835

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search