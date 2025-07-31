Sempra Infrastructure And JERA Announce Sale And Purchase Agreement For U.S. LNG From Port Arthur LNG Phase 2

HOUSTON, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE ), and JERA Co., Inc. (JERA) today announced a 20-year sale and purchase agreement for the supply of 1.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) offtake from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 development project in Jefferson County, Texas. The LNG will be supplied on a free-on-board basis.

This agreement marks a major step forward from the non-binding heads of agreement signed in June 2025 and underscores Sempra Infrastructure and JERA's shared commitment to supporting energy security and a lower carbon future through stable, long-term LNG supply.

"This agreement establishes a long-term relationship with JERA and confirms Sempra Infrastructure's commitment to customers in Japan and the greater Asian market and their continued access to affordable and secure U.S. natural gas," said Justin Bird, chief executive officer of Sempra Infrastructure. "We remain focused on advancing our Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 development project to a final investment decision and strengthening the role of the United States as an energy provider of choice for LNG buyers worldwide."

Ryosuke Tsugaru, chief low carbon fuel officer for JERA adds, "This agreement marks a significant strategic relationship with Sempra Infrastructure and underscores our commitment to securing a reliable, long-term LNG supply from trusted sources. Aligning with JERA's growth strategy, the addition of flexible and dependable LNG volumes strengthens our overall LNG portfolio and enhances our ability to respond to the evolving global energy landscape while helping to ensure supply stability for Japan and across Asia."

The proposed Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project is competitively positioned and is under active marketing and development. Future phases are also in the early development stage.

The project has received all its key permits and is expected to include two liquefaction trains capable of producing approximately 13 Mtpa of LNG, which could increase the total liquefaction capacity of the Port Arthur LNG facility from approximately 13 Mtpa for Phase 1 to up to approximately 26 Mtpa.

In September 2023 the project received authorization from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. In July 2024, Sempra Infrastructure announced that Bechtel had been selected for a fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction contract for the project. More recently, the project received authorization in May 2025 from the U.S. Department of Energy to export U.S. LNG to countries that do not have a free-trade agreement with the U.S.

The Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project, which is currently under construction, is expected to achieve commercial operation in 2027 and 2028 for trains 1 and 2, respectively.

The development of the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project remains subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including completing the required commercial agreements, securing and/or maintaining all necessary permits, obtaining financing and reaching a final investment decision, among other factors.

About Sempra Infrastructure

Sempra Infrastructure, headquartered in Houston, is focused on delivering energy for a better world by developing, building, operating and investing in modern energy infrastructure, such as LNG, energy networks and low-carbon solutions that are expected to play a crucial role in the energy systems of the future. Through the combined strength of its assets in North America, Sempra Infrastructure is connecting customers to safe and reliable energy and advancing energy security. Sempra Infrastructure is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE ), a leading North American energy infrastructure company. For more information, visit semprainfrastructure or connect with Sempra Infrastructure on social media @SempraInfra .

About JERA

JERA is a global energy leader and Japan's largest power generation company focused on providing cutting-edge solutions to the world's energy issues. Established in 2015, the Company produces one-third of Japan's electricity and is one of the largest LNG buyers in the world. JERA has global reach and strength throughout the energy supply chain, from participation in LNG upstream projects and fuel procurement, through fuel transportation to power generation. In support of a responsible energy transition, JERA has committed to achieving net-zero CO2 emissions from its domestic and overseas businesses by 2050.

