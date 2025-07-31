DR. MARLEN J. TRUJILLO, CEO OF SPRING BRANCH COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, APPOINTED TO HARRIS HEALTH SYSTEM BOARD

- Dr. Marlen J. Trujillo HOUSTON , TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spring Branch Community Health Center (SBCHC) is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Marlen J. Trujillo, PhD, MBA, CHW, to the Board of Trustees of Harris Health System. This appointment, nominated by Commissioner Lesley Briones, is for a two-year term from July 2, 2025, to July 2, 2027. Harris Health System is the county's publicly funded healthcare network serving uninsured and under-resourced residents.Dr. Trujillo brings over two decades of leadership and dedication to improving health equity and community health. She has transformed a charity clinic into a federally qualified health center network of eight clinic sites and two mobile health clinics, serving 30,000 patients annually. Under her leadership, SBCHC expanded services to include women's health, pediatrics, dental, behavioral health, housing initiatives, and health education.Her commitment to addressing health disparities has earned her significant recognition. In 2023, Dr. Trujillo received the Mayor's Hispanic Heritage Healthcare Award in Houston for her leadership and advocacy.“Joining the Harris Health Board is a unique opportunity to elevate our shared mission of access, excellence, and compassionate care for all Harris County communities,” said Dr. Trujillo.“I look forward to collaborating with fellow trustees and Harris Health Leadership to enhance system-wide strategies that advance equitable care.”Dr. Trujillo will take part in governing oversight for Harris Health System, which is responsible for prioritizing the mission, the strategic direction, and fiduciary stewardship. Her deep roots in community health and public service promise a valuable perspective to the board's initiatives.###About Spring Branch Community Health CenterSpring Branch Community Health Center is a nonprofit, federally qualified health center founded in 2004 to serve medically underserved populations in West Houston. Today, SBCHC operates eight clinics and two mobile health clinics, delivering health services that includes primary medicine, OB/GYN, pediatrics, behavioral health, homelessness services, and education programs.About Harris Health SystemHarris Health System is a public health care organization governed by a nine-member Board of Trustees appointed by the Harris County Commissioners Court. The system's mission is to provide accessible, high-quality health and hospital care to the county's indigent and under-resourced residents.

