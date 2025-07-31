Mindgrub Launches AI Labs, Cementing Its Role As A Leader In AI-Powered Digital Transformation

Mindgrub AI Labs Launches to Power a New Era of Enterprise AI

- Mo Ezderman, Mindgrub's Director of AIBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mindgrub Technologies, a full-service digital agency and consultancy, today announced the official launch of the Mindgrub AI Labs, a new innovation group focused on accelerating enterprise AI adoption through strategic consulting, intelligent agent development, and rapid digital product creation using our proprietary Prompt-to-ProductTM process.The launch caps explosive growth in AI capabilities, with the AI Labs group expanding over 300% annually and driving company-wide efficiency gains of up to 50%."AI Labs has become central to how we think, build, and deliver," said Todd Marks, Mindgrub Founder and CEO. "It represents the culmination of two decades of digital innovation reimagined for an intelligent future. We're helping our clients and our internal teams leap forward, faster."AI Labs partners with organizations to design and deploy real-world AI solutions. Our offerings include C-suite alignment sessions, AI strategy roadmaps, governance planning, team training, and full-lifecycle development of intelligent bots and multi-agent development. Every engagement draws on cross-disciplinary expertise from Mindgrub's consulting, creative, and support teams.Results are already in motion:Coppin State University features a student success AI bot built by Mindgrub that greets and guides prospective students directly on the homepage. See it in action at .Cidekic, a kitchen management platform, operates an embedded AI agent named Hey Chef, developed by Mindgrub. The agent delivers live support to kitchen staff with recipe and food prep questions and suggests creative modifications on demand.A healthcare organization uses an intelligent intake agent built by Mindgrub to triage patient needs, reducing the burden on clinical staff and improving service delivery."Mindgrub's team brought our vision to life with intuitive, intelligent agents that feel like true teammates in the kitchen," said James Hudock, CEO of Cidekic. "This technology upgrades hospitality into a smarter, more efficient experience."The Prompt-to-ProductTM framework streamlines how smaller web products and marketing sites are conceived and developed.Rather than using traditional waterfall methods, AI Labs uses large language models and intelligent agents to move from business prompt to working product with great speed and precision."AI Labs builds for velocity without sacrificing vision," said Mo Ezderman, Mindgrub's Director of AI. "We're combining the power of AI with the experience of top-tier digital teams to help organizations deploy solutions that are both fast and future-ready."Mindgrub applies the same tools internally through the Ambassador Program, which equips every department with intelligent assistance. From creative production to operations, teams are increasing output and working more effectively with AI integrated into daily workflows.About MindgrubMindgrub Technologies is an award-winning digital consultancy that creates technology people want to use-tools that make lives better, work easier, and businesses thrive. With expertise across software, marketing, and emerging technologies, Mindgrub has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list for ten consecutive years.To learn more about Mindgrub's AI Labs or to start your own agent journey, visit: or follow us on LinkedIn .

