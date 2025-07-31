Medarrive Unveils Next-Generation Home Care Logistics Platform

MedArrive

Developed in collaboration with ChristianaCare, MedArrive's platform cuts home visit times, improves utilization and reduces scheduling overhead within weeks.

- Greer Rios, MedArrive COONEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MedArrive , a leading provider of mobile-integrated home care solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation home care logistics platform – designed to transform how health systems and payers schedule, route and manage in-home care delivery. Developed in close collaboration with ChristianaCare, one of the nation's most innovative health systems, the platform is proven to drive measurable operational improvements.The launch of MedArrive's software platform marks an expansion for the company, which previously provided in-home health services via a network of field providers. Its new cloud-based platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools for scheduling, routing and workforce management that are built to meet the evolving needs of home-based care programs, solving critical logistical issues that have plagued healthcare organizations trying to manage their own home-health initiatives. Features include real-time provider tracking, multi-resource scheduling and customizable visit configurations, delivering unprecedented visibility and efficiency for care teams operating beyond the four walls of a clinic or hospital.The MedArrive platform also comes with a robust mobile application for a healthcare organization's own field providers, offering clear visibility into schedules, patient data, routes and real-time visit updates – all seamlessly synced with administrative dashboards. Scheduling teams benefit from dynamic configuration tools that accommodate diverse operational models, including virtual wards and clinic-style workflows.“At a time when health systems and payers are increasingly shifting care into the home, we built this platform to solve the logistical complexity that's been holding back scale,” said Greer Rios, COO of MedArrive.“Our solution equips provider organizations with the tools they need to run high-performing, patient-centric operations, reducing administrative burden while increasing capacity and quality.”MedArrive's platform is purpose-built to support providers, payers and other risk-bearing healthcare organizations implementing hospital-at-home, chronic condition management or other home-based care programs. Designed to address the operational complexities of delivering care in the home, the platform has demonstrated the ability to cut visit times for certain services by up to 50%, optimize provider resource allocation and offer real-time visibility into workflows and utilization. As many home care programs face scaling and cost hurdles – especially when serving dispersed or underserved populations – MedArrive helps overcome these barriers through smarter logistics and streamlined operations.With today's launch, MedArrive is reinforcing its new position as a technology-first partner for healthcare organizations extending clinical care into the home. By focusing on enabling and supporting home-based care programs run by trusted partners instead of its own, MedArrive aims to expand its reach, improve patient access, reduce costs and empower a more flexible, efficient workforce.MedArrive will host a webinar “Scaling Hospital-At-Home Programs: A Case Study with ChristianaCare” on Wednesday, August 13 (1 p.m. ET), where a panel will discuss some of the biggest challenges facing hospital-at-home programs and how to overcome them.About MedArriveMedArrive powers in-home care delivery through a flexible, end-to-end logistics and care coordination platform designed for health systems, risk-bearing providers and care-at-home organizations. The company's technology enables organizations to manage and scale home-based care programs that support a wide range of clinical models and staffing strategies. Launched out of Redesign Health, MedArrive is backed by 7wire, Define Ventures, Section 32 and Kleiner-Perkins. To learn more, visit .###

Greer Rios

MedArrive

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.