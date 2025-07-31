403
Microsoft Surpasses USD4 Trillion Earnings
(MENAFN) US-based technology powerhouse Microsoft witnessed its market value cross the $4 trillion milestone during after-hours trading on Wednesday.
This significant surge followed the release of the company’s quarterly financial report, which revealed results that outperformed investor predictions for the April-to-June period—primarily fueled by substantial gains in revenue from Azure and other cloud-based solutions.
Shares of Microsoft soared by 8.28%, reaching $555.74 in post-market trading.
Should this upward trend carry into Thursday, Microsoft would become the second firm ever—after Nvidia—to surpass the $4 trillion valuation level.
The tech giant posted a net profit of $27.23 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter ending on June 30, marking a 24% year-over-year rise from $22.04 billion, as detailed in the company’s financial statement released Wednesday.
Simultaneously, total revenue grew by 18% during the same quarter, reaching $76.44 billion, compared to $64.7 billion in the prior year.
The company also recorded a 24% annual increase in earnings per share, which climbed to $3.65 in the April-June timeframe.
All reported metrics exceeded analysts’ forecasts.
A notable contributor to Microsoft’s robust performance was a 27% increase in revenue from server products and cloud offerings, with Azure and other cloud services seeing an impressive 39% rise.
Additionally, income from its Productivity and Business Processes division—which includes platforms like LinkedIn and Office applications—reached $33.11 billion, reflecting a 16% improvement from the previous year.
