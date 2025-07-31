Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lithuanian Prime Minister Steps Down

Lithuanian Prime Minister Steps Down


2025-07-31 07:18:39
(MENAFN) Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas announced his resignation on Thursday, stepping down both as head of government and as leader of the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party.

"I informed the president ... that I took the decision to resign from my duties as the prime minister," Paluckas said in a statement.

The decision precedes a scheduled vote by the party's executive board and follows mounting pressure from Saulius Skvernelis, the speaker of the Seimas (Parliament) and head of the Democratic Union "For Lithuania." Skvernelis had threatened to pull his party from the ruling coalition if Paluckas remained in power.

According to the Lithuanian Constitution, the prime minister’s resignation triggers the automatic dissolution of the entire cabinet.

On Thursday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda endorsed Paluckas’ move, calling it "the only right choice."

Paluckas exits office amid ongoing investigations into his financial activities, alleged unethical business ties, and unpaid compensation owed to the Vilnius municipality.

Despite the allegations, Paluckas has denied any misconduct, labeling the accusations a "coordinated attack" by his political rivals.

MENAFN31072025000045017169ID1109867641

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search