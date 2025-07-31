Bitmart Releases 2025 Mid-Year Report: Surpasses 12M Users Amid Market Challenges Through Innovation-Led Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mahe, Seychelles, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global crypto exchange BitMart has unveiled its 2025 Mid-Year Report, showcasing impressive growth driven by cutting-edge technology, smart product expansion, and a strong focus on emerging assets. Despite a broader industry slowdown marked by fragmented liquidity and tempered user growth, BitMart bucked the trend-crossing 12 million registered users globally and maintaining a top-tier position in trading volume and market share through consistent innovation and strategic development.







As of the end of June 2025, BitMart's global registered users surpassed 12 million, with market share and trading volumes continuing to rank among the top global exchanges.

Technological Innovation Drives Growth

In the first half of 2025, BitMart launched its third-generation trading system, designed around speed, stability, and scalability. The new system reduces order processing time to 2 milliseconds and supports up to 80,000 orders per second, ensuring uninterrupted, stable operations even during periods of high volatility. Its modular and scalable architecture not only supports rapid growth in trading volumes but also lays a solid foundation for future innovations such as AI-driven trading and intelligent analytics.

Powered by a series of technological upgrades and product optimizations, BitMart achieved strong growth against market headwinds. Global registered users surpassed 12 million, up 20% from the previous period. Average daily spot trading volume rose by more than 120% over the previous half-year, with May alone posting a 128% surge - the fastest growth among major global exchanges. Futures trading volume also increased by 52%, further consolidating BitMart's leading position in the derivatives market.







Deepening Asset Discovery: A Hub for High-Quality Projects

BitMart has consistently leveraged a rigorous asset screening process and deep industry insights to offer users a wide range of opportunities. In the first half of 2025, the platform listed 538 quality assets spanning sectors such as MEME, AI, RWA, DePIN, and GameFi, including 341 first launches, which accounted for 63%. These new listings delivered strong market performance, with 24 tokens gaining over 1,000%, 46 rising by more than 500%, and 154 increasing by over 100%; notably, 19 of the top 20 best-performing tokens were first launched on BitMart.

In May, BitMart launched the BM Discovery Zone, dedicated to early-stage, high-potential on-chain projects. Combining real-time data and dynamic risk control, the zone offers users a secure and efficient way to access early assets. By the end of June, it had listed 50 tokens, attracted over 300,000 participants, and recorded trading volumes of more than 300 million USDT, highlighting BitMart's strong capabilities in asset discovery.







A Diversified Product Matrix Enhancing User Experience

In the first half of 2025, BitMart not only made breakthroughs in its trading system and asset offerings but also carried out a comprehensive upgrade of its product matrix and service ecosystem, expanding across derivatives, wealth management, fiat services, and Web3 and AI innovations to deliver a richer and more efficient trading experience.

In derivatives, supported by an advanced matching engine and deep liquidity, BitMart's futures trading volume continued to grow, with 468 tokens now available. In May, the platform launched three major initiatives: a Slippage Protection Program that lowered the compensation threshold to 0.02%, an Elite Trader Program to incentivize top traders, and a Community Partner Program to expand global engagement. Combining strong technical infrastructure with incentive mechanisms, these programs have created a flywheel driven by technology, ecosystem, and liquidity, helping BitMart capture high-value opportunities in the derivatives market.







In wealth management, BitMart introduced new products including a dedicated Wealth Zone and a Crypto Loans service, while optimizing the user interface and launching joint campaigns to offer users a variety of asset growth options. As a result, wealth management products have become increasingly attractive, with AUM rising 266% since the beginning of the year. Going forward, BitMart will continue to innovate and refine its wealth management offerings, empowering more users to achieve stable asset growth.

Fiat services also saw rapid growth. P2P trading has been continuously optimized, with transaction volume up 253%, orders up 67%, and the share of first-time buyers increasing by 54%. The newly launched card purchase service supports Visa, MasterCard and other major payment channels, covering 40+ countries and regions and supporting 20+ local fiat currencies. In the first half of the year, transaction volume grew more than 4.6 times, with both first-purchase and repeat-purchase rates showing significant improvement. As more local payment and fiat channels are added, BitMart will continue to expand in regulated markets and improve the payment experience, enabling global users to enter the market with zero barriers.

In the area of Web3 and AI innovation, BitMart launched DEX+, overcoming the limitations of traditional single-chain DEX platforms and complex operations by supporting real-time discovery and convenient trading across multiple chains. Meanwhile, new AI-powered tools such as X Insight and Beacon have also been introduced, making investment decisions more efficient and intelligent.

Expansion of the BMX Ecosystem

BitMart's platform token BMX continued to advance across multiple dimensions, including operational strategies, product integration, and community development, driving steady growth of the platform's ecosystem. With the ongoing deflationary mechanism, BMX's circulation structure has been further optimized and overall trading activity remains stable. Through regular trading competitions, VIP flash sales, anniversary campaigns and other initiatives, BMX's use cases and user engagement have been continuously enhanced. At the same time, BitMart plans to expand additional features around payments and wallet ecosystems, such as cashback rewards and staking yields, to further strengthen the financial attributes and ecosystem value of BMX.

Steady Progress in Global Compliance

In the first half of 2025, building on its global presence, BitMart further increased investment in compliance development and reached strategic partnerships with leading local compliance service providers worldwide, aiming to build a more robust, transparent, and sustainable compliance framework. This cooperation covers clearing, custody, trading, and licensing compliance, aiming to provide higher compliance standards for the platform. The related systems have now entered the integration testing phase and are expected to officially launch services for major regulated markets worldwide by the end of this year. This will mark an important milestone in BitMart's global compliance strategy and represent a critical step toward connecting global users with compliant markets.

Building Long-Term Competitiveness

With strong innovation and deep market insight, BitMart achieved significant breakthroughs in the first half of 2025. From rapid global user growth to deeper asset discovery and issuance capabilities, as well as the introduction of innovative products and major technology upgrades, BitMart has consistently maintained a leading position. Looking ahead, BitMart will continue to deepen technological innovation, enhance platform products, and provide smarter and more personalized services to meet the increasingly diverse needs of global users, contributing to the sustained growth and prosperity of the ecosystem.

Full Report:

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 12 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Learn more about BitMart at Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer:

The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any financial assets. All information is provided in good faith. However, we make no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability or completeness of such information.

All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal or tax advice.





CONTACT: Chenkai chenkai.ni at bitmart.com