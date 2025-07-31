Build It. Style It. Show It Off. MGA's Miniversetm Launches Make It Mini Spacestm, The Ultimate Way To Create, Customize & Display Your Mini Worlds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Step into the No. 1 DIY collectible, MGA's Miniverse, with all-new mini room sets made to mix, match, and make your collection pop

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The original miniature brand where DIY meets collectability, MGA's Miniverse TM, announced today its newest collection, MGA's MiniverseTM Make It Mini SpacesTM Starter Packs and Furniture Packs, expanding the Miniverse for fans who love to build and create! Make It Mini Spaces Starter Packs offer passionate collectors a way to“set the scene” in an adorable shopfront, creating a dedicated display space for fans' ever-growing collection of Make It MiniTM items. MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini Spaces Furniture Packs offer customizable furniture pieces from plant holders to bakery counters and display cases.

With 75% of Gen Z more likely to buy a product if they can customize it (according to Marketing Dive ) and the TikTok crafting mania in full swing, the creator-fueled brand saw an opportunity to take DIY collectability to the next level in 2025. Make It Mini Spaces lets you build, customize, and showcase your favorite creations like never before, creating a space for every mini and every mood.

“Our fans' creativity and passion for MGA's Miniverse continue to inspire us," said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer of MGA Entertainment. "Our Make It Mini categories expand every year, currently including Cafe, Diner, Makeup, Appliances, and Lifestyle, for more than 500 potential minis. The scale, remixability, and creativity of Miniverse is truly impressive making millions of customized creations possible. Make It Mini Spaces is the perfect customizable backdrop for them all, and we're excited to see the new mini scenes and multi-level worlds our fans will create."

Each Starter Pack is filled with everything you need to build your dream space, including two wall panels, one floor panel, two wallpaper designs, tiling, a piece of furniture, and a selection of surprise accessories to bring your scene to life with the ultimate unboxing experience. Users can follow the step-by-step guide included in each pack to assemble the space. As mini enthusiasts collect multiple spaces, they can even stack them up to create a whole building or multi-level miniature world. Swap wallpapers, rearrange tiles, and mix and match materials between packs for endless ways to design and personalize each space.

Furniture packs complete these unique spaces, and are designed to make, store, and display your minis in brand-new ways. Each piece features buildable furniture that's just as customizable as your creations and each pack includes all the parts needed to build your mini furniture, plus exclusive mini pieces to stock, style, and accessorize your creations. With 10 unique styles to collect, you can personalize your MGA's Miniverse like never before! For example, turn the bakery display into a makeup display case for all your DIY creations from the Make It Mini MakeupTM line. Hunt for the rare Sunny Marquee, a light-up fixture that will make your space shine even brighter.

Each Make It Mini Spaces pack, as well as Café and Diner capsules, include a collectible NFC card. Users can download the app and play the Make It Mini mobile game. Collect the different NFC cards to gain more coins and unlock in-game items. Plus, there is more to come with the Make It Mini Starter Pack line later this year.

The two MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini Spaces Starter Packs have a suggested retail price of $22.99 and the 10 MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini Furniture Packs have a suggested retail price of $10.99. Both lines are available at Amazon, Walmart, Target and the MGA Shop . Visit the MGA's Miniverse website for more on the entire MGA's Miniverse and keep up on the hype by following MGA's Miniverse on Instagram and TikTok .

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA's portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands - from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!TM , Little Tikes® , Rainbow HighTM , Bratz® , MGA's MiniverseTM , YummilandTM , CarTunedTM , Wonder Factory TM, BABY born® , and Zapf Creation® . To learn more, visit and follow MGA on LinkedIn , TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

