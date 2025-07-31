Earthquake Hits Azerbaijan's Southern Districts

The seismic activity was documented in proximity to the demarcation line of the Lankaran and Lerik administrative divisions at 14:03 (GMT+4). The seismic event recorded a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale, originating from a focal depth of 33 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.

