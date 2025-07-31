Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Earthquake Hits Azerbaijan's Southern Districts


2025-07-31 07:16:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31.​ An earthquake occurred in the southern region of Azerbaijan, the Republican Center of the Seismological Service under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (NAS) told Trend .

The seismic activity was documented in proximity to the demarcation line of the Lankaran and Lerik administrative divisions at 14:03 (GMT+4).

The seismic event recorded a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale, originating from a focal depth of 33 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.

