2008 Malegaon Blast: Verdict After 17-Year Trial Junks 'Hindu Terror' Theory
The 17-year-long trial witnessed several twists, with three charge sheets, including a supplementary one, being filed by two probe agencies: the ATS, Maharashtra, and the NIA. Both agencies added new contours to the prosecution theory at crucial stages and frequently included and dropped witnesses.
Key facts, developments and dates related to the case:
September 29, 2008: Six killed in Malegaon after a bomb strapped to a motorcycle explodes, sparking riots
Accused: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, former BJP MP from Bhopal; Lt. Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit, then serving officer in Military Intelligence; Major (Retd) Ramesh Upadhyay; Ajay Rahirkar; Sudhakar Dwivedi; Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni
Charges: Conspiracy, murder, and use of explosives under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC)
Genesis of 'Hindu terror': The ATS led by Hemant Karkare claimed that the blast was carried out by individuals linked to right-wing Hindu extremist groups – leading to the coining of the term 'Hindu terror'
October 2008: ATS arrests Sadhvi Pragya, Purohit; both accused of links to Abhinav Bharat, which planned the 'revenge attack' on Muslims
November 2008: The Motorcycle used in the blast was collected as evidence. And Karkare was killed in the 26/11 attack
January 2009: First chargesheet filed by ATS, 11 accused named
July 2009: Special Court drops MCOCA charges against accused
July 2010: Bombay High Court reinstates MCOCA charges
April 2011: NIA takes over the case
2016-2017: NIA files supplementary chargesheet, drops MCOCA charges but retains terror charges; accuses ATS of planting evidence
2017: Purohit gets bail in the Supreme Court; HC grants bail to Sadhvi Pragya
October 2018: Charges formally framed against seven accused
Dec 2018: Trial begins officially in the Special NIA Court
September 2023: Prosecution closes argument after examining 323 witnesses, 37 of whom turned hostile
April 19, 2025: Final arguments conclude, Special NIA Court in Mumbai reserves judgment
July 31, 2025: Special NIA Court acquits all seven accused who were on bail, orders Maharashtra government to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation to those killed, Rs 50,000 to the injured
NIA Special Judge Abhay Lohati's quote: Prosecution proved that a blast occurred in Malegaon, but failed to prove that a bomb was placed in a motorcycle
Grounds for acquittal: Benefit of the doubt given to the accused; the prosecution failed to prove that the motorcycle belonged to Sadhvi Pragya and that Lt. Colonel Purohit planted the bomb in it
Key turning point: Prosecution failed to prove that the accused held meetings in Bhopal, Faridabad, and other locations where the idea of forming a 'Hindu Rashtra' and launching attacks was discussed
