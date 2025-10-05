Typhoon Matmo Makes Landfall In China's Guangdong Thousands Evacuated
The typhoon made landfall with maximum wind force near its centre, reaching 42 metres per second and a central minimum pressure of 965 hectopascals.
All coastal passenger ferry routes have been suspended in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Approximately 26,000 tourists on Weizhou Island were evacuated, with no one stranded. Coastal projects and ports have halted operations, and 4,024 personnel from ships and oil platforms have been relocated.
The Guangxi maritime authority activated the top-level emergency response on Sunday morning, guiding 168 vessels to safe waters and securing 889 ships in port, reports Xinhua news agency.
The island province of Hainan has relocated over 197,000 people from high-risk areas as of Sunday noon, with a typhoon red alert remaining in effect.
Guangdong Province has raised its typhoon emergency response to the highest level as Typhoon Matmo intensified, with cumulative evacuations exceeding 150,000 people to ensure safety.
The provincial flood control headquarters upgraded the response to Level I on Sunday morning. By Saturday evening, a total of 151,352 residents had been relocated, including 9,916 from maritime areas.
The typhoon has strengthened to severe with winds up to 45 metres per second. Emergency teams have been deployed to restore power and communication in those areas.
According to meteorological authorities, Matmo is moving west-northwest and is expected to make landfall in Guangdong before weakening and entering the Beibu Gulf by evening. Storms and heavy rainfall are forecast.
The city of Zhanjiang has implemented a full-scale shutdown of classes, work, production, transport and businesses since Saturday evening, and closed all highways from Sunday morning.
