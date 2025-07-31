UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2025 Released: Check Download Link And Exam Date
UPSC ESE Mains 2025: The admit cards for the Engineering Service Examination Mains have been issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who cleared the preliminary examination can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of UPSC gov. Let's read more details below.
UPSC ESE Mains Exam Date
UPSC ESE Main exam will be conducted in various exam centres across the country. UPSC will conduct ESE Mains on August 10 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm
How to Download UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2025
To download UPSC ESE Main Exam Admit Card, candidates can follow these steps:
Step 1: To download the admit card, visit the official website gov.
Step 2: Click on the link“ESE Admit Card 2025 (Mains)” on the home page of the website.
Step 3: Enter the registration number, date of birth and captcha code.
Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen.
Step 5: After downloading the admit card, make sure to take a printout of it.
UPSC ESE Mains Exam Instructions
After downloading the admit card for the exam, check your name, name of the exam, roll number, date and time of the exam and the exam center carefully. Candidates must carry their admit card and a valid ID proof on the day of the exam. Without these, entry to the exam centre will not be permitted. Additionally, it is advised to arrive at the exam centre at least one to two hours before the scheduled time.
