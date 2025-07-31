Actor Jason Momoa is all set to go back to the sets of 'Dune' for its third instalment as he filmed himself shaving his facial hair to get ready for the part. Taking to the Instagram handle, the 'Aquaman' actor said the last time he had shaved was for the first film. "Only for you, Denis," said Momoa in the video while giving a shoutout to 'Dune' director Denis Villeneuve Momoa shaved off his facial hair, he looked at himself and said, "Goddamnit, I hate it!""Haven't shaved in six years, and here we are again," wrote Jason Momoa while sharing the video.

According to the outlet, the 'Dune' was first released in 2021, where Momoa played the role of Duncan Idaho, a swordmaster of House Atreides and a mentor to Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides didn't appear in the sequel, released in 2024, but will return for Dune: Part Three, which is expected to open in theatres on December 18, 2026. reported Deadline. The third instalment in the 'Dune' film series is based on the 1969 novel Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert, which follows Atreides' struggles with the consequences of his Fremen-led jihad upon his ascension to Emperor Muad'Dib will be joined by his son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa in Dune: Part Three, who was recently cast alongside Ida Brooke as Leto II and Ghanima, the twin offspring of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya), reported Deadline to the outlet, Robert Pattinson would be joining the film series in a new role, with sources saying he would take on the villain role of Scytale year, Villeneuve said that this third film would be his last entry in the Dune saga."It's important that people understand that for me, it was really a diptych. It was really a pair of movies that will be the adaptation of the first book. That's done and that's finished. If I do a third one, which is in the writing process, it's not like a trilogy. It's strange to say that, but if I go back there, it's to do something that feels different and has its own identity," said Villeneuve to Vanity Fair as quoted by Deadline. The filmmaker said that he 'would love to do something else' following the third instalment of the saga. (ANI)