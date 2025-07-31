CMS Energy Announces Strong Second Quarter Results, Reaffirms 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance
In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/25
6/30/24
6/30/25
6/30/24
Operating revenue
1,838
1,607
4,285
3,783
Operating expenses
1,521
1,324
3,474
3,088
Operating Income
317
283
811
695
Other income
137
113
187
199
Interest charges
199
173
385
350
Income Before Income Taxes
255
223
613
544
Income tax expense
62
41
125
99
Net Income
193
182
488
445
Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(8)
(16)
(17)
(40)
Net Income Attributable to CMS Energy
201
198
505
485
Preferred stock dividends
3
3
5
5
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
198
195
500
480
Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share
0.66
0.65
1.67
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
|
|
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
844
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
|
2,268
2,612
3,193
2,790
|
28,847
27,461
5,659
5,669
37,699
35,920
Liabilities and Equity
|
Current liabilities (1)
2,071
2,261
8,612
8,345
Debt and finance leases (excluding securitization debt) (2)
17,402
15,866
224
224
577
518
8,170
8,006
26,373
24,614
643
700
37,699
|
(1) Excludes debt and finance leases.
(2) Includes current and non-current portions.
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
In Millions
Six Months Ended
6/30/25
|
Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts
178
248
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,414
1,663
(1,880)
(1,246)
(466)
417
1,213
124
Total Cash Flows
747
541
End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts
925
789
In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
198
195
500
480
Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**
5
|
|
Tax impact
|
|
|
State tax policy change
|
|
|
Voluntary separation program
|
|
|
Tax impact
|
|
|
Adjusted net income – non-GAAP
|
|
|
|
Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share
Reported net income per share
|
|
|
Reconciling items:
Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**
|
|
|
Tax impact
|
|
|
State tax policy change
|
|
|
Voluntary separation program
|
|
|
Tax impact
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP
|
|
|
|
*
**
Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, major enterprise resource planning software implementations, changes in accounting principles, voluntary separation program, changes in federal and state tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense, or other items. The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.
