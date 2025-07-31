CMS Energy Announces Strong Second Quarter Results, Reaffirms 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance

JACKSON, Mich., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share of $0.66 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.65 per share for 2024. The company's adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter were $0.71, compared to $0.66 per share for the same quarter in 2024. For the first six months of the year, the company reported $1.67 per share compared to $1.61 per share for the same timeframe in 2024. On an adjusted earnings per share basis year to date, the company reported $1.73 per share in 2025, compared to $1.63 per share in 2024, driven by constructive regulatory outcomes, cost-reduction initiatives and favorable weather.

CMS Energy reaffirmed its 2025 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.54 to $3.60 per share (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) and long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end.

"Given the team's strong performance in the second quarter, we are on track to deliver on our earnings guidance and key operational objectives for the year, prioritizing investments in our electric and gas businesses to the benefit of our customers, investors and the communities we serve," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "I am also pleased to announce we have reached an agreement with a new data center, which is expected to add up to 1 gigawatt of load growth in our service territory, along with additional economic benefits for Michigan."

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS ) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

CMS Energy will hold a webcast to discuss its 2025 second quarter results and provide a business and financial outlook on Thursday, July 31 at 9:30 a.m. (EDT). To participate in the webcast, go to CMS Energy's homepage (cmsenergy ) and select "Events and Presentations."

