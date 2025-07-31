Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Robotic Capsule Endoscopes (Rces) Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 $1.15 Bn Market To Double By 2032, Fueled By Non-Invasive GI Diagnostics


2025-07-31 06:31:43
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Robotic Capsule Endoscopes (RCEs) Market is set to grow from USD 1.15 billion in 2024 to USD 2.40 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.63%. This growth is due to rising GI tract disorder diagnoses, a demand for non-invasive diagnostics, and advances in AI and capsule technology.

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Capsule Endoscopes (RCEs) Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Product Type (Wireless RCEs, Wired RCEs), By Technology, By Application, By End User" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Robotic Capsule Endoscopes (RCEs) market is poised for remarkable growth, with an estimated size of USD 1.15 billion in 2024, projected to reach USD 2.40 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.63%.

This surge is driven by the growing adoption of non-invasive diagnostic technologies to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. RCEs represent a transformative advancement, equipped with micro-cameras, sensors, and robotics for controlled navigation and imaging of the GI tract. As manufacturers focus on innovations such as magnetic control systems and AI-based lesion detection, the industry is overcoming traditional limitations. However, challenges like high costs and regulatory complexities persist.

Recent market developments spotlight AnX Robotica's magnetically controlled capsule systems introduced in the US, Olympus's prototypes with enhanced imaging capabilities, and Check-Cap's progress in X-ray-based colon imaging capsules. The convergence of these technologies is paving the way for precision diagnostics in GI healthcare.

Market dynamics are shaped by several key trends and drivers. The demand for non-invasive procedures and technological advancements in capsule miniaturization are catalysts for growth. On the other hand, the high cost of devices and regulatory hurdles remain barriers. Despite these challenges, companies are making strides in enhancing control systems, integrating AI for real-time diagnostics, and expanding the applications beyond small bowel imaging.

The comprehensive market report provides insights into the competition, identifying strategies for increased sales and market share. With input from industry leaders, the report explores the economic impacts, technological advancements, and tailored strategies that are crucial for navigating the evolving RCEs market landscape.

Further analysis includes an exploration of consumer preferences, including buying patterns and decision-making factors, coupled with insights into the regulatory environment's influence on industry growth. The RCEs market report is a valuable resource for understanding consumer behavior and navigating economic shifts.

Key Highlights of the Report:

  • Global and regional market size projections from 2024 to 2034.
  • Analysis of market segments, trends, and opportunities.
  • Competitive landscape insights, featuring leading companies.
  • Impact of economic factors, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory issues on market dynamics.
  • Comprehensive data on consumer behavior, brand preferences, and buying patterns.

Key Questions Addressed:

  • Current and future market size at various levels.
  • Market penetration of different types and applications.
  • Impact of economic trends and geopolitical issues on market forecasts.
  • Regional market opportunities and high-performing products.
  • Key drivers, challenges, and competitive intelligence.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 150
Forecast Period 2024 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1152 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2403.7 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6%
Regions Covered Global


Companies Featured

  • Medtronic plc
  • IntroMedic Co., Ltd.
  • CapsoVision, Inc.
  • Check-Cap Ltd.
  • Olympus Corporation
  • AnX Robotica Corp.
  • Jinshan Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
  • RF Co., Ltd.
  • Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Group
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
  • BodyCap
  • Pentax Medical (HOYA Corporation)
  • OMOM Capsule Endoscopy
  • Jinshan North America

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Robotic Capsule Endoscopes (RCEs) Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN31072025004107003653ID1109867362

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search