Ujjwal Nikam Slams Use Of 'Saffron Terror' In Malegaon Blast Case, Says It Fuels Communal Divide For Political Gains
Speaking with news agency PTI, Ujjwal Nikam said,“Although I did not handle this case, the court has observed that the case was based on circumstantial evidence. However, the prosecution failed to establish a strong chain of evidence, which is why the court gave the benefit of the doubt, stating that the charges against the accused could not be proven.”
He also slammed the use of 'saffron terror' term in the Malegaon blast case, saying it fuels communal divide for political gains.
When asked about the term 'bhagwa aatankwad', Ujjwal Nikam said,“This is wrong. Using terms like 'saffron terror' for political motives only creates hostility between religions. I believe such terminology should be avoided, as it promotes communal disharmony driven by political objectives.”
All seven accused were acquitted after 17 years by the Mumbai court, noting there was "no reliable and cogent evidence" against them. No religion teaches violence, the court said. Terrorism has no religion, but the court cannot convict on mere perception, it added.
No religion teaches violence, the court said. Terrorism has no religion, but the court cannot convict on mere perception, it added.
Special Judge AK Lahoti, assigned to hear cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Mumbai, flagged several loopholes in the prosecution's case and the investigation carried out, and said the accused persons deserved the benefit of doubt.MALEGAON CASE
An explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in the town, located about 200 km from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008 killing six persons and injuring 101 others.
Besides Thakur and Purohit, the accused comprised Major Ramesh Upadhyay (retired), Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni.
(With agency inputs)
