Amarnath Yatra Crosses 4 Lakh Mark, J&K L-G Calls It 'Miracle'

Srinagar, July 31 (IANS) After the Yatris were allowed to move towards the holy cave shrine from Baltal base camp on Thursday, the annual Amarnath Yatra 2025 has crossed the four lakh mark.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnath ji Shrine Board (SAAB), shared the information on his X handle.

“Baba Amarnath makes the impossible, possible. With his blessings, the Holy Yatra today crossed the figure of 4 Lakh. I bow to Lord Shiva for this miracle and express my gratitude to everyone involved in making the holy pilgrimage a divine experience for devotees,” he posted on X.

He said this godly expedition was "incomparable not because it's arduous and challenging but because it's an inimitable journey into pure bliss".

"It's a spiritual experience & gives an opportunity to devotees to know themselves & offers deep trust & fills their hearts with infinite gratitude," the L-G further wrote in the post.

The L-G said the record number of darshans and the arrival of devotees from across the country and the globe were a testament to India's unity and its resolve to overcome the challenges.

"I am truly thankful to the devotees, who have shown immense faith and strengthened our priceless spiritual heritage," he said.

The movement of Yatris from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu was suspended on Thursday morning due to the maintenance of the track from Pahalgam to the cave shrine, but later in the day, devotees were allowed to move towards the cave shrine from Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district.

This year's Yatra has witnessed a large rush of devotees as it takes place in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, in which 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, were killed by Pakistan-backed three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

All three hardcore Pakistani terrorists, including Suleman Shah and his two associates, Abu Hamza and Jibran Bhai, were killed by the joint forces on July 28 in Operation Mahadev in the upper reaches of the Dachigam national park in Srinagar.

Yatris approach the cave shrine either from the traditional Pahalgam route or through the shorter Baltal route.

Those undertaking the trek from the Pahalgam side take four days to reach the cave shrine, while those using the Baltal base camp return to the base camp the same day after having the darshan.

The cave shrine situated at 3888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

This year's Yatra started on July 3 and will end on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festival. The fact that four lakh devotees have performed the Yatra this year so far is proof of the victory of faith over terror.