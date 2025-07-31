Multiple Sclerosis Clinical Trials Market Landscape Report 2025 Featuring Biogen, Novartis, Sanofi, Merck, Teva, Bayer, Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Laboratory Corp Of America, IQVIA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover key insights with the "Multiple Sclerosis - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2025" report. Gain an overview of global MS clinical trial landscapes, including data by region, phase, and sponsor. Identify top drugs and trial trends to optimize strategies. Enhance decision-making and competitive edge.

The clinical trial report provides an overview of Multiple Sclerosis Clinical trials scenario. This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Multiple Sclerosis. Report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe.

The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type. Report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials). The analyst Clinical Trial Reports are generated using the analyst's proprietary database - Pharma - Clinical trials database.

Clinical trials are collated from 80+ different clinical trial registries, conferences, journals, news etc across the globe. Clinical trials database undergoes periodic update by dynamic process. The report enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape

Report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status

The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company

The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment

The Report provides enrollment trends for the past five years Report provides latest news for the past three months

Assists in formulating key business strategies with regards to investment

Helps in identifying prominent locations for conducting clinical trials which saves time and cost

Provides top level analysis of Global Clinical Trials Market which helps in identifying key business opportunities

Supports understanding of trials count and enrollment trends by country in global therapeutics market

Aids in interpreting the success rates of clinical trials by providing a comparative scenario of completed and uncompleted (terminated, suspended or withdrawn) trials Facilitates clinical trial assessment of the indication on a global, regional and country level

Report Guidance

The analyst Clinical Trials Report Coverage

Clinical Trials by Region

Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America

Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Multiple Sclerosis to Central Nervous System Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries

Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Multiple Sclerosis to Central Nervous System Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries

Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by Phase

In Progress Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by End Point Status

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type

Prominent Sponsors

Prominent Drugs

Latest Clinical Trials News on Multiple Sclerosis

Jun 23, 2025: Ashvattha Therapeutics Reports the Ability To Tune Nanomedicines to Image Neuroinflammation in Multiple Sclerosis at SNMMI Annual Meeting

Jun 22, 2025: IASO Bio Presents Promising Efficacy of Equecabtagene Autoleucel in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis in IIT study at the 11th Congress of the EAN

Jun 13, 2025: Tiziana Life Sciences To Present at the Bio International Convention

Jun 05, 2025: Telomir Pharmaceuticals Announces Telomir-1 Resets Body's Epigenetic Clock, Reverses DNA Methylation, Restores Gene Regulation in Werner Syndrome

May 30, 2025: TG Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations for BRIUMVI in Multiple Sclerosis at the 2025 Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers Annual Meeting

May 02, 2025: Immunic To Participate in Scientific and Industry Conferences in May

May 02, 2025: Immunic To Participate in Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) Annual Meeting 2025

Apr 28, 2025: Sareum Holdings : Update on SDC-1801

Apr 28, 2025: Sareum Holdings : Update on SDC-1802

Apr 24, 2025: Dosing begins in Tiziana Life Sciences' trial of foralumab for na-SPMS

Apr 10, 2025: TG Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations for BRIUMVI in Multiple Sclerosis at American Academy of Neurology 2025 Annual Meeting

Apr 08, 2025: TG Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations for BRIUMVI in Multiple Sclerosis at the American Academy of Neurology 2025 Annual Meeting

Apr 08, 2025: Tolebrutinib phase 3 data published in NEJM demonstrate benefit on disability progression in multiple sclerosis

Apr 08, 2025: Clene Presents Evidence of Remyelination and Neuronal Repair With CNM-AU8 Treatment at the American Academy of Neurology Late-Breaking Science Session

Apr 07, 2025: TG Therapeutics Announces Two Publications Highlighting BRIUMVI in Medical Journals Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots

Top Companies Participating in Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Clinical Trials



Biogen Inc

Novartis AG

Sanofi

E. Merck KG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Bayer AG

Roche Holding AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings IQVIA Holdings Inc

