A New Way To Experience Window Treatments At Tempe's Showroom

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Arizona Shutter Company, known locally as AZ Shutter Co, is reinforcing the value of its Tempe-based showroom by offering visitors a hands-on experience with its extensive lineup of window treatments . Located at 1403 W. 10th Place, Suite B120, the showroom provides a space where customers can explore real-life product displays and receive expert guidance from a friendly, knowledgeable team.The company showcases a diverse catalog of custom solutions, including plantation shutters, hardwood and polyhybrid options, wood and faux wood blinds, roller shades, solar shades, cellular designs, woven wood styles, and motorized systems. Visitors to the Tempe location have the unique advantage of seeing, touching, and comparing full-scale samples something not possible through online catalogs alone.The brand's personality blends craftsmanship with humor, making the in-store experience memorable and approachable. A company representative explained,“The showroom setting allows visitors to engage directly with product samples and receive insights from knowledgeable staff. This in-person experience helps customers make confident decisions based on both style and function.Beyond the products, what distinguishes the showroom visit is the level of service. AZ Shutter Co's team is known for offering practical advice in a lighthearted atmosphere, ensuring that customers not only get the right window treatments but enjoy the process.About Arizona Shutter Company: Arizona Shutter Company, affectionately known as AZ Shutter Co, combines expert craftsmanship with a passion for window treatments. The company offers a broad selection of shutters, blinds, shades , and barn doors designed to enhance both residential and commercial interiors. Known for friendly, approachable service and attention to detail, AZ Shutter Co aims to deliver stylish, durable, and customizable window solutions across the Phoenix metropolitan area.Address: 1403 W. 10th Pl, Suite B120City: TempeState: AZZip Code: 85281Website:

