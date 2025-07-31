Gillette India's Q1 Net Profit Falls 8 Pc, Revenue Down Nearly 8 Pc
Revenue from operations also slipped 7.92 per cent to Rs 706.72 crore from Rs 767.47 crore in Q4 FY25, according to its stock exchange filing.
Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 713.4 crore, down 8.45 per cent from Rs 779.21 crore in the preceding quarter.
The company's total expenses also decreased to Rs 517.97 crore from Rs 569.45 crore in Q4, it mentioned in its regulatory filing.
This included Rs 176.97 crore spent on raw and packing materials, Rs 81.57 crore on stock-in-trade purchases, Rs 48.89 crore on employee benefits, and Rs 1.04 crore in finance costs.
However, on year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company earned Rs 707 crore in revenue for the quarter, which is 10 per cent more than Rs 645 crore recorded in the same quarter previous year.
Despite the quarterly decline in profit and revenue, Gillette India's Managing Director Kumar Venkatasubramanian said the company had delivered double-digit growth on both topline and bottom line compared to the same period previous year.
He credited the performance to the company's integrated growth strategy, which focuses on a strong product portfolio, product superiority, productivity, innovation, and an agile organisation.
He added that the strategy aims to deliver sustainable and balanced growth while creating value.
On the stock market, Gillette India shares were trading at Rs 11,021, up Rs 395 or 3.71 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) around 2:40 p.m.
In the past five days, the stock gained Rs 182 or 1.68 per cent, and in the past month, it rose by Rs 123.5 or 1.13 per cent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment