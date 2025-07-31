Over 77,000 People With Disabilities Benefitted By Niramaya Scheme In Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, July 31 (IANS) The Gujarat government has extended health insurance coverage to more than 77,000 Divyang (persons with disabilities) in the last five years under the Niramaya Health Insurance Scheme.

The initiative has been implemented with a total expenditure of Rs 191.56 lakh, providing eligible beneficiaries with annual coverage of up to Rs1 lakh, according to official data released on Thursday.

The scheme specifically covers individuals with intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, autism, and multiple disabilities, aiming to ease the financial burden of medical care for some of the state's most vulnerable citizens.

The Niramaya scheme includes coverage for hospitalisation, surgeries, OPD consultations, medications, and even transport costs related to medical treatment. Importantly, the scheme is inclusive across all age groups and does not require any pre-medical tests for enrollment, making it widely accessible.

Families with a monthly income of up to Rs 15,000 are eligible for coverage with a monthly premium of Rs 250 paid by the state government. Those with a family income above Rs 15,000 receive the same benefit with a premium of Rs 500 per month, also covered by the state.

The policy allows treatment at any recognised hospital, further reducing barriers to care.

Citizens seeking more information or wishing to apply can contact the District Social Security Officer in their area.

"This scheme is a ray of hope for thousands of Divyang individuals," said an official.

"It ensures access to quality healthcare without financial stress and reflects the state's commitment to inclusive growth and well-being," he said.

According to the 2011 Census, Gujarat was home to 1,092,302 persons with disabilities, accounting for approximately 1.81 per cent of the state's population. Of these, around 214,150 individuals had visual impairments, 190,675 had hearing disabilities, 245,879 faced mobility challenges, 66,393 had intellectual disabilities (mental retardation), 42,037 suffered from mental illnesses, while 75,111 experienced multiple disabilities.