Kazakhstan To Lead Solo Dev't Of Three Major Thermal Power Plants
According to First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, the Russian company Inter RAO was expected to secure export financing at favorable rates to ensure low electricity tariffs in the future. However, due to the failure to obtain the necessary financing, Kazakhstan has chosen to carry out the projects on its own.
He added that if Inter RAO or other Russian partners eventually present a financing proposal, national energy company Samruk-Energo may reconsider its involvement in the projects.
Thermal power accounts for over 70 percent of Kazakhstan's electricity production, making its modernization a strategic priority. The government has also expressed interest in diversifying its energy mix by developing renewable sources and enhancing regional cooperation in the energy sector.
