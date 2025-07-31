Azerbaijan's Gas Supply To Syria Is Guarantee Of Economic Recovery - Envoy
The launch of Azerbaijani natural gas supplies to Syria via Turkish territory on August 2 marks a historic milestone in bilateral ties between Baku and Damascus, Azernews reports.
Elnur Shahhuseynov, the chargé d'affaires of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Damascus, described the event to Syria's SANA news agency as a long-anticipated achievement by“two friendly nations.”
The breakthrough follows the official visit of Syrian President Ahmed al-Shara to Baku on July 12, during which he met with President Ilham Aliyev. According to Shahhuseynov, the agreement for gas supply was directly shaped by discussions held between the two leaders.
“This is an important event that will strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries,” the Azerbaijani diplomat emphasized.
He added that under President Ahmed al-Shara's new administration, Syria is focusing on addressing long-standing economic challenges to accelerate national development and improve living standards.
“Azerbaijani natural gas will play a strategic role in increasing electricity generation capacities, which is a guarantee of future economic recovery,” Shahhuseynov said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment