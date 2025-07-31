Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Panneerselvam Snaps Ties With NDA Hours After Morning Walk With MK Stalin

2025-07-31 05:01:47
(MENAFN- Live Mint) O Panneerselvam, expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and former Tamil Nadu chief minister, on Thursday, July 31, snapped ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Panneerselvam had joined the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Panneerselvam broke away from the NDA bloc just hours after spending time with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during a morning walk. The decision also comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026.

A few days ago, O Panneerselvam had accused the Union government of not releasing 'Samagra Shiksha' funds to Tamil Nadu, saying it was strongly condemnable as it affected the students and teachers.

Panneerselvam said Union Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary has replied in Lok Sabha that ₹2,151 crore under the 'Samagra Shiksha' programme (2024-25) to Tamil Nadu has been put on hold over non-compliance of the 3-language policy.

This is a breaking news report. More details are being added

