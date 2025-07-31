Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Naval Vessel Strengthens Ties in Africa

Russian Naval Vessel Strengthens Ties in Africa


2025-07-31 05:01:35
(MENAFN) A Russian naval instructional vessel has reached the Republic of the Congo as part of a broader regional itinerary, the Russian Embassy in the Central African nation revealed on Tuesday.

The vessel, named ‘Smolny’ and affiliated with Russia’s Baltic Fleet, arrived at the harbor of Pointe-Noire on Monday.

It received a formal welcome accompanied by military honors. Onboard are approximately 400 service members, including 200 naval trainees engaged in educational exercises.

As per the Russian Embassy, the crew was received by several Congolese dignitaries, such as the Prefect of Pointe-Noire, the Commander of the First Military Region, and a deputy military attaché representing the Russian Embassy in Angola who also serves as a regional envoy in Congo. Conversations reportedly centered on enhancing mutual naval collaboration.

The itinerary also featured a musical presentation, where Russian officers were “warmly welcomed” by their Congolese counterparts, the embassy noted.

Earlier in July, the ‘Smolny’—currently on an extended instructional journey—paid a return visit to Equatorial Guinea.

On July 23, the vessel conducted an official stop in São Tomé and Príncipe.

During the stay, guided tours were arranged for members of the nation's Armed Forces, National Police, students, and local Russian nationals.

Visitors had the chance to inspect the ship’s navigational tools, defense systems, and instructional spaces, and engage in discussions with the crew and cadets, according to the Russian Embassy.

MENAFN31072025000045017167ID1109866904

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search